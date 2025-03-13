Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Publisher PM Studios and developer Pocket Trap have announced that Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo is coming to Switch on 28th May 2025. Plus, a free demo will be available on the eShop... today!

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo stakes its claim to being the "world's first yoyovania", boasting over 1000 unique screens, more than 40 equippable badges to provide buffs and skills, and 20 passive abilities to assist in exploration.

Pippit, our lead hero and self declared yo-yo master, is part of the Pipistrello family, a powerful group headed up by his aunt. Upon his annual visit, his auntie is kidnapped and a rival group aims to steal the energy source (owned and looked after by the Pipistrellos) for themselves.

Your yoyo is your companion in both combat and exploration. Pippit will learn numerous tricks throughout the game that will help him both take down the corporate crime lords and find all of the hidden secrets the city has to offer.

The lovely GBA-inspired pixel art and Zelda-esque top-down style certainly help, but we're loving the look of the game here , particularly just how unique the yoyo mechanics. Using badges to alter your yoyo's skills or just to make you more powerful might just be the key to saving your family.

If you're curious, why not check out that demo? It's available today and should do enough to whet your appetite. Plus, if you liked Dodgeball Academia, this is from the same developer. A bit of a departure, here, but it's still oozing style.

What do you think of Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo? Will you be trying the demo out today? Let us know in the comments.