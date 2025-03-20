Update [ ]: Following the announcement in February, Dragami Games has now confirmed it will add "Nightmare Mode" to Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP as part of a free update this April.

This mode will unlock after achieving the "happy ending" in either the original game mode or RePOP Mode. While the story and dialogue remain the same, all zombies are replaced with named zombies. Along with this, "Voice of Darkness' enemies have undergone some changes making them "even more formidable".

Players can also obtain special items in this mode to awaken Juliet's latent abilities - allowing her to fully realise her potential as a legendary zombie hunter. These items will increase attack power, speed, movement, and much more.

High-Power Dumbbells – Increases attack power

Speed Armband – Increases attack speed

Winged Sneakers – Increases movement speed

Power Engine – Increases chainsaw movement speed

Smart Chip – Speeds up Sparkle Hunting effects

Chain Motor – Speeds up slicing QTEs

High-Speed Loader – Increases blaster fire rate

Special Backpack – Increases max ammo capacity

Along with this, players will be able to obtain the legendary zombie hunter skill "Aura of Legend" which enlarges Juliet's chainsaw, expanding its range. The awakened abilities can also be used in the other modes, including Time Attack. You can get the full rundown about this next major update on the official game website.

Original Story: [Fri 21st Feb, 2025 02:30 GMT]

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP has received all sorts of updates since Juliet's return last September, and the next one appears to be another update fans won't want to miss.

As teased by Dragami Games CEO Yoshima Yasuda, fans can look forward to "Nightmare Mode" which is being added as a "major remake element". This update is currently locked in for an April 2025 release, with more details to be shared about this new mode next week.

"Nightmare Mode", which will be added as a major remake element, is scheduled to appear in the April update. We will start introducing the new mode next week, so please stay tuned."

While nothing has been mentioned, the word "nightmare" would suggest it's going to be a lot more challenging for Juliet. It follows on from the release of a photo mode update in February, which also included voiceover and subtitle updates. Here are the previous patch notes, if you missed them:

"We have released the latest update file for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, featuring Japanese voiceovers with English subtitles and various bug fixes! Additionally, this update includes the implementation of the new Photo Mode system and the addition of the Goth Outfit costume! A detailed Photo Mode manual is available on the official Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP website, so be sure to check it out!!"

