If you've got any New Year fitness goals you want to meet, Fitness Boxing 3 for the Switch might be able to help you out.

To help motivate you, the Nintendo-published game by Imagineer has this week received a new free update bumping the game up to Version 1.1.0. It adds the instructor Hiro and also comes with a number of updated features and bug fixes.

Here are the official patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Latest update: Ver. 1.1.0 (Released March 18, 2025)

Additional and updated features

Added Hiro as an instructor.

Added screen for “Workout History” in “My Data,” where history of the latest 100 workouts is displayed.

Player can now select the classic target design from “Customize” in “Lounge.”

Added button for “Nintendo eShop” in “Network.”

Changed settings notice display for left-right stance when starting menu for “Mitt Drills” in “Free Training.”

Adjusted registration display for “My Program” in “Free Training.”

Adjusted how Missions and Achievements are displayed.

Adjusted part of the content of workouts. Exercises affected: Beginner Sit Fit (Low) Beginner Sit Fit (Normal) SP Defensive and Weaving Combo (High) SP Double Waist Shape Combo (High)



Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where it wasn't possible to attain a Great Combo in certain exercises.

Fixed a bug where the wrong song would play when listening to music in the Song List.

Fixed a bug where instructor voice files would not play correctly.

Fixed other minor bugs.

"A new trainer is here in a free update to #FitnessBoxing3! Welcome to the stage, Hiro. He’s a hard-working instructor who loves to dance and always has a smile on his face."

This is actually the third update since the game launched in December 2024. The previous two updates addressed multiple bugs.

In addition to today's update, some new DLC tunes have also been released, they'll set you 99 cents each (or your regional equivalent). Here's the official description:

Spice up your daily workout routine with three new songs with the Fitness Boxing 3: Encore Tunes EX DLC Add some variety to your EX Exercises and daily suggested exercises! Mix up the mood of your extended workouts with new music in a variety of styles, like retro video game sounds and EDM.

If you want to find out more about this game you can read our review here on Nintendo Life, or check out the free demo on the Switch eShop.