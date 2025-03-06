Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Games don't come much cooler than Sonokuni. This is a Hotline Miami-inspired action game developed by the Japanese hip hop group Don Yasa Crew and, just when you thought that premise couldn't get any sweeter, it's coming to Switch.

Inspired by Japanese mythology, Sonokuni will see you playing as a lone assassin, Takeru, tasked with taking down a surreal superpower. To do so, you'll have to punch, kick and parry your way through opponents, all while bending time to make the action feel that bit more cinematic — another mark in the 'coolness' column for additional bullet time.

All of this is accompanied by a hip hop soundtrack from the game's dev, and enough pixel art biopunk visuals to make you feel like you've stepped straight into the year 2077... or something like that.

The game is expected to launch on Steam from publisher Kakehashi Games at some point this quarter, with the Switch release following "soon after".

Sonokuni picked up VGC’s Media Highlight award and the ‘Excellence In Sound Design’ award at last year's BitSummit indie expo, already adding a couple of trophies to its cabinet. We'll be keeping an eye out for more information over the coming months.

Does this one look up your street? Let us know in the comments.