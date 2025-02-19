It's not been that long since Nightdive Studios released The Thing: Remastered, but we know many of you were holding off on adding it to your collection in the hope that it would receive a physical release. Well, your wish has been granted!

Launching on 25th June 2025 (the 43rd anniversary of the 1982 John Carpenter movie), the physical release will come in two flavours: standard and deluxe. The latter is priced at $49.99 / €54.99 and comes with a gorgeous steelbook case, a poster, Captain Blake's ID card, patches, and a deluxe edition box. The standard costs $29.99 / €34.99 and comes with, well... the game.

Pre-orders are available via Atari's website, but the title can also be picked up at select retailers globally.

Let's remind ourselves of the game's key features:

- Return to U.S. Outpost #31: Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses - Who Goes There?: Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game’s 11 frightening levels - The Warmest Place to Hide: Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye - Don’t Lose It: Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia - Ultimate Alien Terror: Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects

