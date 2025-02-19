It's not been that long since Nightdive Studios released The Thing: Remastered, but we know many of you were holding off on adding it to your collection in the hope that it would receive a physical release. Well, your wish has been granted!
Launching on 25th June 2025 (the 43rd anniversary of the 1982 John Carpenter movie), the physical release will come in two flavours: standard and deluxe. The latter is priced at $49.99 / €54.99 and comes with a gorgeous steelbook case, a poster, Captain Blake's ID card, patches, and a deluxe edition box. The standard costs $29.99 / €34.99 and comes with, well... the game.
Pre-orders are available via Atari's website, but the title can also be picked up at select retailers globally.
Let's remind ourselves of the game's key features:
- Return to U.S. Outpost #31: Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses
- Who Goes There?: Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game’s 11 frightening levels
- The Warmest Place to Hide: Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye
- Don’t Lose It: Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia
- Ultimate Alien Terror: Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects
What do you think of this one? Were you holding off on The Thing in the hopes of a physical release? Share your thoughts with a comment below.
Comments 4
Happy for those interested in getting this physically!
Nice, will pick this up as a physical for sure!
Cool I might get this now😊
I already bought the digital version a couple of months ago, an excellent remastered. But why do they continue to announce physical versions months after the digital release? Wouldn't it be more correct to say already at the release that there will be both versions and that the physical versioni will come later?
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...