Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP has received all sorts of updates since Juliet's return last September, and the next one appears to be another update fans won't want to miss.

As teased by Dragami Games CEO Yoshima Yasuda, fans can look forward to "Nightmare Mode" which is being added as a "major remake element". This update is currently locked in for an April 2025 release, with more details to be shared about this new mode next week.

"Nightmare Mode", which will be added as a major remake element, is scheduled to appear in the April update. We will start introducing the new mode next week, so please stay tuned."

While nothing has been mentioned, the word "nightmare" would suggest it's going to be a lot more challenging for Juliet. It follows on from the release of a photo mode update in February, which also included voiceover and subtitle updates. Here are the previous patch notes, if you missed them:

"We have released the latest update file for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, featuring Japanese voiceovers with English subtitles and various bug fixes! Additionally, this update includes the implementation of the new Photo Mode system and the addition of the Goth Outfit costume! A detailed Photo Mode manual is available on the official Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP website, so be sure to check it out!!"

You can find out more about the Switch version of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP in our full review here on Nintendo Life: