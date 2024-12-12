The Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP developer Dragami Games has not only continued to address various issues with multiple patches but it's also adding additional content to the game.

With this in mind, Dragami Games company CEO Yoshima Yasuda has now announced the team will be adding a photo mode "soon". Nothing else was detailed, but typically these modes allow you to take shots of the main character and sometimes even change the outfits and camera settings.

"We will be implementing Photo Mode in LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP soon. Keep an eye out for it!"

This announcement follows on from an update last week which added a new outfit for Juliet. The team also addressed multiple bugs in the same patch. You can find out more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.

Here's some PR about this updated version of the "legendary zombie hunter" outing: