Sonic X Shadow Generations got off to a fantastic start when it launched last month and Sega seems to be happy to continue reviving past entries, so what might be next?

Appearing on a special panel at a Sonic fan meet in Indonesia recently, the game's producer Shun Nakamura was asked about the chances of remakes or remasters of older games like Sonic '06, Sonic Heroes, Sonic Adventure 1 and 2 and even a third Sonic Adventure game.

As highlighted by Tails' Channel, Nakamura apparently mentioned how old and new games remain appealing. He's previously mentioned how he would personally like to see Sonic '06 get the remake treatment.

Creative director and character supervisor Kazuyuki Hoshino also supposedly mentioned how Sonic Team would continue to take inspiration from past iterations of Sonic games going forward. This aligns with Sega's comments about how it would channel Sonic's history to pave the way for his future.

Just months ago, Sonic Team's head Takashi Iizuka mentioned how the team is happy to consider fan requests, if there's a particular Sonic title people would like to see make a comeback. And more recently he mentioned how he would be up for a remaster of the Sonic Advance series.