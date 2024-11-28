Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

Nintendo has released a short animation based on The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, highlighting the game's core 'echo' mechanic in which you conjure up copies of objects to reach areas that would otherwise be inaccessible.

It certainly does the job in showcasing the gameplay, but goodness, it's just so boring. Zelda spots a chest on top of a tree, so utilises Tri to create echoes of a nearby table and crate to reach it. She succeeds, opens the chest, and grabs a red rupee.

That's it, folks. We were kind of hoping something funny or unexpected might happen. Maybe Stamp Guy pops out of the chest, or perhaps the chest gobbles Zelda up like the Mimic enemies from Dark Souls. Just... something.

Alas, while the animation is cute and charming, the video is otherwise incredibly underwhelming. Thankfully, however, the game itself is much better. Released on 26th September 2024, Echoes of Wisdom carries on the visual aesthetic from Link's Awakening on Switch, but boasts a much larger overworld, new mechanics, and the first instance that Zelda herself is the main protagonist in a mainline entry.

We awarded the game a score of 9/10 and called it "the new standard for top-down Zelda going forward".