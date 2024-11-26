Omar Cornut, one of the co-founders of developer Lizardcube, has announced his departure from the company after his own aspirations and vision became less aligned with the wider team.

Lizarcube is known for its work on Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap and Streets of Rage 4, with Cornut and Ben Fiquet kickstarting the company out of a shared love of old Sega licenses. Cornut states "I want to make games differently" and that he "didn't want to be swimming against the tide", prompting him to leave Lizardcube in the capable hands of Fiquet and the rest of the team.

He has now started another company by the name of Disco Hello and says that "there's a game that is starting to brew in my mind".



I am now starting a new game/tech structure called Disco Hello ! pic.twitter.com/smoLmanKPK Some news for @Lizardcube fans. I am grateful and happy of the journey we started 9 years ago.I am now starting a new game/tech structure called Disco Hello ! @DiscoHello123 November 25, 2024

Fiquet shared Cornut's statement on social media and commended him as a "beautiful person", noting that although the pair are now on different paths, he will always cherish the time they had together.



Go follow Disco Hello

💖 https://t.co/JTIlrnA3qd Omar has been the kickstart of it all, and I wouldn't be the same person without him. He's a beautiful human, and even though our path are no longer on the same road, I will cherish our journey together.Go follow Disco Hello November 25, 2024

Both Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap and Streets of Rage 4 have been met with widespread positive reception, receiving scores of 8/10 and 9/10 respectively from yours truly. Lizardcube is currently hard at work on its next project, though no concrete announcements have been made at the time of writing.