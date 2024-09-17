Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

There's no shortage of adorable animated Pokémon content out there (heck, most of it is enough to bring a smile to our faces), but The Pokémon Company's latest effort, 'Chasing the Moon,' is one of the best-looking ones we've seen in a while.

Released by TPC's official Japanese YouTube account to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, this new short sees a lonely Pikachu trying its best to hunt down a Lunala and get a good view of the full moon. Okay, it might not be the most riveting story, but the visual style is super cute, with each 'mon looking almost like it's made of card against the gorgeous hand-drawn backdrops.

There are plenty of pocket monsters on display too, with Grookey, Growlithe, Teddiursa, Umbreon and more getting some time in the limelight.

It's only a little over three minutes long, so if you're craving some Pokémon cosiness while we wait for more Legends: Z-A news, this isn't a bad place to start.