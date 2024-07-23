It's been a challenging year for the games industry and following last week's story about potential Mortal Kombat studio layoffs, Warner Bros. Games has now announced it's acquired Player First Games. This studio might not necessarily be a household name, but it released its first game MultiVersus in May.

According to a report from Variety, the studio will continue to be run by the co-founders Tony Huynh and Chris White, who have years of experience in the games industry. Here's what Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad had to say about the acquisition:

"We have worked with Player First Games over several years to create and launch ‘MultiVersus,’ and we are very pleased to welcome this talented team to Warner Bros. Games. The bright and creative team at Player First Games adds to our extensive development capabilities.”

Huynh also mentioned how "excited" Player First Games was to join the Warner Bros. Game family. Moving forward, Player First will continue to focus on the development of the free-to-play title MultiVersus.

Once again, this follows the recent news about the Warner Bros. team NetherRealm Studios reportedly facing layoffs, with the developer's mobile team impacted.