Switch eShop - Highlights

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Annapurna Interactive, 16th May, $24.99) - In this non-linear puzzle game developed by the team behind Sayonara Wild Hearts, a woman summoned to participate in a project in an old hotel somewhere in central Europe becomes embroiled in a game of increasingly nightmarish and surreal illusions. This third-person adventure features over 100 handcrafted puzzles with shifting mechanics and perspectives, each of which leads players closer to deciphering the enigma. Everything is a puzzle in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, launching first for consoles on Nintendo Switch today. - Read our Lorelei and the Laser Eyes review

Braid, Anniversary Edition (Thekla, 14th May, $17.99) - Control the flow of time to solve subtle platform puzzles in this update of the indie classic Braid, featuring refreshed artwork and seriously in-depth creator commentary. Travel from a city house through a series of interconnected worlds where time behaves strangely, searching for an elusive Princess. Along the way you’ll explore memories and regrets that still haunt you. This Anniversary Edition remaster of the award-winning platformer contains fully repainted high-resolution graphics, new sound effects and extensive audio commentary. Braid, Anniversary Edition is available now! - Read our Braid, Anniversary Edition review

Switch eShop - New Releases

3 minutes Mystery 2 (TT, 16th May, $8.99) - This detective game allows anyone to feel like a sleuth with its simple gameplay. It's you who will find the hidden clues within the illustrations and lead tough cases to resolution. The mysteries awaiting you are not as straightforward as they seem, with every enigma contained in a single illustration. . . The game is packed with hint features for beginners in puzzle-solving and deduction! Enjoyable for players of any level. The highly anticipated sequel to "3 minutes Mystery" All stories are short, so there's no problem even if you haven't played "3 minutes Mystery" before! The game supports both button controls and touch controls, allowing you to play in TV mode, handheld mode, or tabletop mode.

8th MILLENNIUM: WAR AGAINST THE PAGAN GODS (Ignatios Productions, 16th May, $29.99) - Nikolai must fight to bury his darkness when he confronts the ruthless power of a dragon seeking to entrap him with visions of his past. Explore, clear elusive dungeons, and power up to smash your old idols and take down this fierce foe.

A Simple Life (Ignatios Productions, 16th May, $0.99) - Start living a more Simple Life in these rushed times! In this casual experience you can plant crops, harvest, and discover more garden varieties as the Seasons pass on. There are no time restrictions. See how much you can harvest in the years to come!

Adrenaline Rush: Highway Extreme Traffic Racer (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 18th May, $7.99) - Prepare to unleash your inner thrill-seeker! Adrenaline Rush puts you in the driver's seat for an electrifying race through relentless traffic. Dodge cars and trucks at lightning speeds, push your limits, and earn your place as a highway legend.

Alien Survivors: To Starship Resurrection (TROOOZE, 9th May, $14.99) - Pilots crash-land on an alien planet and try to survive. When you clear the stage, choose one of the skills to challenge the next stage with your own strategy. The exciting new-sense roguelike shooter game with easy manipulation! You will collect goods, research technology, and create new weapons to challenge Alien. Repair your spaceship to defeat the final boss and survive on the alien planet!

Arcade Archives Tutankham (HAMSTER, 9th May, $7.99) - "Tutankham" is an action game released by KONAMI in 1982. Built 4,500 years ago, the grand pyramids have labyrinthine interiors that are said to conceal countless treasures. Use your horizontal-firing lasers and powerful flash bombs to fight through the enemies and make your way into the depths of the pyramids!

Arcadia: Colony (KibeSoftwareHouse, 16th May, $14.90) - The People of the Earth are under attack! Mechanical Puppets in the shape of birds wreak devastation without remorse, destroying the peaceful Colony of Arcadia and endangering all who live there. The nefarious Nair of the Sky will stop at nothing to secure the secrets that lie leagues beneath the city… Now it’s your turn to save the world! Airi, Enji and Tazpo are the last front fighting against the invasion of the Sky People.

Astroblaze DX (Asylum Square Interactive, 18th May, $4.99) - Astroblaze is a side-scrolling shoot'em'up game where you have to defend your planet against an alien invasion. Fight your way through hordes of aliens to rescue abducted civilians and increase your score. Upgrade your weapons system, collect dockable satellites for your ship, activate shields, and drop bombs to defeat the enemy. Escape seemingly hopeless situations with the dash attack. All this is accompanied by a gripping, psychedelic ethno-trance soundtrack that barely leaves you time to catch your breath.

Awesome Pea 3 (Sometimes You, 15th May, $4.99) - Awesome Pea 3 – final chapter now in shape of fast precision platformer where you must run&jump through a series of challenging stages. What you will definitely find in this game: - 69 different stages to show your skill - Stylish pixel graphics - Chiptune soundtrack

BEASTWATCH: Meat and Mayhem (Somnambulist Games, 20th May, $11.99) -

Plunge into an unimaginable macabre nightmare in Beastwatch, a terrifying first-person shooter that immerses you in the heart of darkness. On your first shift as a security guard at a shadowy slaughterhouse, you expected a quiet night, but blood spills, and hidden horrors emerge as the animals take a sinister turn.

Cosmic Robots (Aniode, 12th May, $5.99) - Prepare for an epic tower defense showdown as you defend your planet against waves of incoming robot invaders! Strategically place powerful turrets armed with lasers, plasma balls, rockets, and more along the pathway connecting your planet to the enemy's. Lead an army of diverse robots, each with its specialized weaponry and tactics. From sleek drones to hulking tanks and towering walkers, every unit brings a unique edge to the battlefield. Unleash laser-guided rockets, and beware colossal big bosses armed with plasma cannons. The fate of your planet hangs in the balance as you repel the metallic invaders and secure victory.

Devil Girl (moesoft, 11th May, $24.99) - The characters are brought to life using the E-mote animation system. When they breathe, wink, or speak, it all looks very realistic. Additionally, the game features Japanese voice acting. I met a insane student president on the very first day I come to a new school! The president, who made lots of school laws, is a leader of this school──Kyogoku Yurina. I thought she is a tyrant, but she actually is respected by the students. . . ? I was forced to joining the student council once she liked me for some reason. As I am at Yurina's mercy working hard every day, I come to know her secrets.

Duck Creator (Weakfish Studio, 16th May, $0.99) - Customize as you like! Put a hat on your duck!

Dungeon Arsenal (Brainium Games, 16th May, $6.99) - DUNGEON ARSENAL is a fast-paced roguelike card game. Go through series of random-generated floors filled with cards for you to reveal. The weapons and items you need for your journey will be among those cards, however, terrible monsters are also waiting to be revealed... Choose your Hero and good luck

Erra: Exordium (Kirkidexi, 16th May, $19.99) - Erra: Exordium is a 2D action adventure game in Dieselpunk setting. Explore a world based on Sumerian-Akkadian mythology. Take the role of a scientist who was able to cheat death and fight the rebellious army of mechatrons.

Eternal Light (moesoft, 18th May, $24.99) - The characters are brought to life using the E-mote animation system. When they breathe, wink, or speak, it all looks very realistic. Additionally, the game features Japanese voice acting. In this harsh world, what is the truth? What darkness lies beneath everyone's deceitful smiles? I have no expectations for interpersonal relationships. Shunichi Kazama, an ordinary high school sophomore, lives life like a walking corpse due to past misfortunes. He holds no hope for life. However, on that day, her appearance shone like a ray of light into his gloomy heart.

Express Courier Pro: Urban Bike Delivery Simulator 2024! (SUCCESS GAMES, 17th May, $9.99) - Welcome to the electrifying world of Express Courier Pro: Urban Bike Delivery Simulator 2024! Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled journey as you embody the role of a bustling bike courier in this captivating game.

Finger Suck (Entity3, 18th May), $0.99 - Simply suck up all the balls and drop them into the tube! Use either the Joy-Con™ or Touch controls to suck all the balls like a magnet Navigate the balls past obstacles and around tight mazes over many exciting levels Great fun and super addictive!

FoxyRush (Ratalaika Games, 17th May, $4.99) - Foxy is a little fox who loves to eat cherries. One day, when he fell asleep, his supplies were stolen! Now he has to go through many levels and collect all the cherries to get his supplies back. Embark on an exciting journey through dense jungles, air clouds, and lava caves! To complete all the levels and get your berries back, Foxy will have to show his dexterity, speed, and ability to solve puzzles. Run, jump, slide on walls, cling to ropes, and dodge various traps and enemies! Collect magic stars on each level that will unlock new characters.

High School Detective: Romance Visual Novel (Aldora Games, 13th May, $4.99) - Discover the exciting story of Alex and his friends at Horizon Innovative Academy, an institute in the heart of New York! While investigating a series of acts of vandalism, they find themselves involved in a whirlwind of mysteries and dangers that will test their friendship and bravery

HighScore Anomaly Shop (SURPRISED HOTDOG, 9th May, $3.99) - The timer will start once you are ready to play. The correct decision will move you up a level and the incorrect decision will reset you back to the beginning. Observation is key. If you don't find anomalies, choose the elevator that states no anomalies otherwise choose the elevator that states confirm anomalies. This is a short game however, this does depend on the player for how high they want their highest score to be.

Internet Generation (PLATINUMROCKET, 16th May, $14.99) - This is an action game where the player becomes a new member of the Metaverse and defeats enemies who are garbage information on the internet. Experience interesting things in chaotic servers and use your gamepad to carry out your "justice". Learn various skills by clearing stages, and use a variety of combo attacks with over 20 unique skill combinations to annihilate your enemies and clear the stage! You can also purchase items that allow you to gain special abilities as you progress through the stages.

Kingdom Heritage Bundle (Raw Fury, 14th May, $24.99) - Play through the ages with this great bundle of the award-winning strategy series Kingdom, combining medieval-inspired Kingdom Two Crowns with the 80’s-inspired Kingdom Eighties in a time-transcending bundle

Kingdom Imperial Collection (Raw Fury, 14th May, $39.99) - This is the ultimate Kingdom collection, containing the following entries in the award-winning strategy series: Kingdom New Lands, Kingdom Two Crowns, Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands, and Kingdom Eighties

Little Cat Doctor (Artem Kritinin, 16th May, $3.99) - Work as a veterinarian at our animal hospital and be the doctor for adorable little cats. Assist our furry friends in regaining their health and happiness. Unlock new hospitals and enjoy the best time playing this wonderful game!

Loving Life (Serenity Forge, 16th May, $0.99) - Loving Life is a short, non-fictional auto-biographical visual novel created in 2012 by Zhenghua Yang (Z), the founder of Serenity Forge, as a reflection on a near-fatal incident that changed his life

Monster Outbreak (Freedom Games, 16th May, $14.99) - The Dimensional Orb was a promise of wealth and knowledge beyond humanity's wildest dreams, hidden away from all until it was discovered and brought to the king. Being human, the king was easily tempted, and for a time the promise held true. Riches, knowledge, and incredible stories flowed into the Kingdom thanks to the Orb… but then came the monsters. Lots and lots of monsters! Monster Outbreak is a pixel top-down survival game. Take control of Yulia, the last surviving member of the Royal Guard, and confront the endless monster hordes spawned by the out-of-control Dimensional Orb. Gear up, prepare defenses, lay down traps, cook a possible last meal, and try to stay alive.

Morbid: The Lords of Ire (Merge Games, 17th May, $29.99) - Risk insanity in the gruesome slash-em-up Morbid: The Lords of Ire, with brutal combat and souls-like elements. Defeat the five Lords of Ire as you fight for your life across tortured landscapes, rending the evil Gahars of their flesh-bound forms. Even in defeat, the Gahars never truly die. They retreat into darkness and bide their time, until the opportunity to arise again is upon them. . . Morbid: The Lords of Ire is a continuation and reinvention of the critically acclaimed isometric Souls-like ARPG “Morbid: The Seven Acolytes” with the heroic Striver returning once more to do battle with horrific creatures in a dark and twisted world of pain and suffering.

Musashi vs Cthulhu (QUByte Interactive, 16th May, $4.99) - Musashi vs Cthulhu (or MxC) is a fast paced action game where you take control of Musashi - the most famous warrior from feudal Japan -,as he’s fighting for his life. The ronin is a victim of a terrible curse that makes him a target for unspeakable monsters. In each match, hordes of monsters spawns endlessly and attack until there's no one standing. The enemies comes from both sides of the screen and must be attacked with precise blows to bulging weak spots shown in their bodies. Challenge your friends to see who is the coldest and most precise warrior, even when facing impossible odds.

Mutant Express (Happy Player, 16th May, $11.99) - Classic yet challenging platformer game with 4 areas with different styles: city, dance hall, forest and desert. 53 levels, each with completely different mechanics and difficulty. Each level has a limited time, and the count of orders delivered on time will lead to 2 different endings. Will your best friend Kiki turn into a fox?

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (Outright Games, 17th May, $39.99) - In this open-world mystery adventure, everypony can return to the kingdom of Equestria. Choosing from any one of the Mane Six, players will work together to tame an unstable magic which has sent the cloud city of Zephyr Heights out of control. Along the way, players can find more ways to have fun with replayable minigames like Pipp’s Photo Shoot, Hitch is on the Trail, and Sunny’s Smoothie Delivery. Special collectibles, photo opportunities and a closet full of accessories are also available for fans to customise their personal hooftastic style.

Overmorrow (PixelManta, 17th May, $19.99) - Overmorrow has a gameplay focus on unguided exploration and big-picture puzzle solving. With a distinctive visual style and a peculiar, mysterious metanarrative, this game is sure to give you a unique indie experience.

Paper Trail (Newfangled Games, 21st May, $19.99) - A puzzle adventure set in a foldable, paper world. Paper Trail is a top-down puzzle adventure about leaving home, set in a foldable, paper world. You play as Paige, a budding academic, leaving home for the first time to pursue her studies. On the journey, you learn to fold the world, merging two sides to solve puzzles, explore new areas and uncover long-lost secrets.

Please Fix The Road (Silesia Games, 16th May, $9.99) - The roads are broken again. And so are paths. Sidewalks. Lakes(? ? ? ) Oh dear. And now it's your job to fix them all! Each level gives you a limited set of tools that will help you get all the cars, boats, trains or animals from point A to point B. The mentioned animals include, of course, kittens, dogs and. . . cute 'ol pink llamas. Your tools of mass destruction (and repair) will let you destroy, rotate, copy, swap, raise, lower, push or move different segments of roads. And lakes. And paths. And more!

PO’ed: Definitive Edition (Nightdive Studios, 16th May, $19.99) - Originally released in 1995, PO’ed is an adrenaline-pumping first-person space shooter that features gameplay elements inspired by generational powerhouses DOOM and QUAKE. PO’ed: Definitive Edition spices up the classic 1995 shooter with updated visuals, antialiasing, increased framerate and redefined controls, and up to 60 FPS performance. Read our PO'ed: Definitive Edition review

Pool Party (Mindscape, 16th May, $19.99) - Dive into a wave of fun at the Pool Party resort! Play solo or with up to four players in tons of sports & brawl games and fight to become king of the party. Customize your pool ball – choose your favorite color and design - and go head-to-head with your friends. Have a splashing good time! These pool balls are not just adorable, but also surprisingly athletic. They reach ridiculous speeds as they roll and bounce around the arena in no-time! Plus, these balls can kick each other around because they're balls after all! You'll be amazed by the sheer power of a perfectly aimed kick, propelling a rival ball all over the stage. Grab a cue and join the party!

Purple Explorer (Ultimate Games, 15th May, $4.99) - Join our plucky protagonist, the lovable Purple Explorer girl, as she embarks on a heartwarming 3D platforming journey through vibrant worlds filled with stars, coins, hearts, and charming surprises. Explore: Dive into a colorful universe teeming with wonder. Collect Stars: Your goal is to gather shining stars scattered throughout every level. Pickups: Pick up precious coins to pump up your score, discover hidden hearts to replenish your health, and find extra lives to keep the adventure going. Traps: Test your agility as you navigate through cunning traps and obstacles. Quick reflexes and clever thinking will be your best allies. Play at Your Own Pace: Purple Explorer is perfect for players of all ages. Whether you're a casual gamer or a platforming pro, the game's adjustable difficulty ensures a fun experience for everyone.

Puzzle World: Cute Cats (17Studio, 16th May, $4.99) - In this game you will meet cute cats, original style and excellent image quality. More than 30 exciting puzzles await you, accompanied by relaxing music.

Puzzle World: Neko Girls (17Studio, 16th May, $4.99) - In this game you will meet cute anime girls, original style and excellent image quality. More than 30 exciting puzzles await you, accompanied by relaxing music.

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER (Chorus Worldwide Games, 16th May, $14.99) - ES88 is an esper tasked with capturing Golden Butterfly, a psychic entity hiding in the memories of others. Play as ES88 and join her cyborg colleague GATE, and the creature known as a NEURODIVER to help repair the memories Golden has damaged and stop them in their tracks in this "psy-fi" adventure! You Are A Psychic Agent Take on the role of ES88, a young esper employed by MINERVA, a powerful organization specializing in information science, neurotechnology, and extrasensory phenomena. She has been tasked with tracking down Golden Butterfly, a mysterious psychic entity hiding in and fragmenting the memories of Neo-San Francisco's citizens.

Return (Dead Unicorn, 17th May, $13.99) - You left the planet 200 years ago in search of a new life on the colonies, now you've returned against your will and must fight to survive in the post-apocalyptic world you once called home. As you explore the world, you'll encounter different enemies and bosses soaked with lore. Slaying them can reward you with new grimoire, relic era currency, parts for your ship, and mysterious treasures. Your home has mutated and evolved since you've been gone. Explore the vast ruins of the city to the desolate valleys of the wasteland and uncover secrets of the past and present.

Roman Empire Farming (DEMENCI Games, 15th May, $9.99) - Welcome to the fertile lands of the Roman Empire! In "Roman Empire Farming," you are entrusted with the monumental task of transforming the rugged terrain of ancient Rome into a flourishing agricultural paradise. This simulation game, inspired by the grandeur of ancient Rome, beckons you to master the art of farming within the heart of one of history's greatest civilizations

SEKIMORI GAMI – SAIEN (MBA INTERNATIONAL, 16th May, $19.99) - SEKIMORI GAMI - SAIEN is an otome game. It includes the "Standard Edition" where the protagonist's face is hidden, and the "Sakurabito Edition" featuring the protagonist's face graphic, both in one package. After completing the main story, a special additional scenario becomes available.

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (No More Robots, 14th May, $16.99) - We are X Slayers... It is we who fight The Psyko Sindikate. We pledge to defend the people of earth even though they're beep-holes to us and don't even deserve it. Why? Because the Psyko Sindikate are freakin sick evil turds and are using the Hackblood (yes... they are stealing our powers... idiots) to bring evil enemies to life & take over the world and enslaven humanity. Read our Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer review

Slide Puzzle World History (MASK, 16th May, $3.99) - This educational puzzle game involves sorting montage-style panels that feature events and figures from world history taught in schools into the correct order.

Smurftastic Collection (Microids, 9th May, $69.99) - This bundle contains The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf, The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone, and Smurfs Kart.

Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics (CroixApps, 17th May, $9.99) - Calling all cat lovers and card game aficionados! Step into the paws of the only sentient feline in a human-dominated world. Gifted with the extraordinary magic power to summon other cats, you alone hold the key to freeing your kind. Fight the Nekocasters, a cadre of humans exploiting innocent 'Nekos' for their own nefarious gains, serving a greater evil.

Stellarons Superstars: Detectives of the Scarlet Horizons (Aldora Games, 9th May, $4.99) - Embark on an exciting story through a world full of wonders and dangers in this adventure, battle and fantasy game! Join a group of brave adventurers and their mysterious companion creatures, the enigmatic Stellarons, on an epic quest to save the universe from the threat of Lady Vorunn, an evil sorceress determined to upset cosmic harmony. In this graphic novel, you will delve into the story of children who go from being in a simple summer camp to living an exciting adventure, exploring unknown lands, solving captivating enigmas and facing challenging battles in their search for the truth behind the legendary powers of the Stellarons.

Sweetest Monster (Sometimes You, 17th May, $5.99) - "I love you for who you are. I’ve loved you from the moment I met you. " Robin Hawkins is down on his luck. His relationship with his wife, Sally, is stagnating, and his daughter, Melody, no longer speaks to him. Stuck in an unsatisfying and draining job, Robin's life is one long, monotonous slog. . . Until he meets the mysterious girl of his dreams in the middle of the night, Bell. However, there is far more to Bell than meets the eye - and Robin's 'dreams' are fast in danger of becoming 'nightmares'.

That Damn Goat (Rochester Institute of Technology MAGIC Spell Stud, $15.99) - A chaotic multiplayer party game where the world, and your character, is constantly changing. Battle to keep control of the crown all while That Damn Goat does everything in its (omnipotent) power to get in the way.

Tokyo Cooking (RedDeerGames, 17th May, $16.99) - Make your grandma proud in Tokyo Cooking! Run your own restaurant and prepare the most iconic Japanese dishes. Take orders from customers, prepare their meals with passion and listen to their opinions to become better and better with each passing day

Toon Toon Racing (404, 19th May, $7.99) - Are you looking for a stylized scenario, cool musics and an incredible car physics? Welcome to Toon Toon Racing game!

Trust No One (Triomatica Games, 16th May, $3.99) - You'll need to think outside more than just the box. In "Trust No One,” a point-and-click detective adventure, you play as a journalist who tries to unravel a web of secrets about a mysterious AI-company. Explore the nooks and alleyways of Kyiv to discover the identity of your informant. "Trust No One" beckons you to embrace curiosity. The game's narrative unfolds beyond the ordinary, urging you to think outside conventional boundaries.

Ultimate Traffic Sign Quiz (MASK, 16th May, $3.99) - This game allows you to easily train your brain and refresh your knowledge by finding road signs you should know but tend to forget, all within a time limit.

UNDEMON (WEST SUN, 16th May, $20.00) - A cult began to dominate a city! Go on a mysterious adventure with the ghost ‘Luna’. Various levels that stimulate your sense of challenge are waiting for you.

Undercat (OverGamez, 18th May, $14.99) - A long time ago, all the animals lived in peace in their vast city, the Citadel. But then, evil Cats took over the power! They exiled dogs beyond the city walls and sent other animals to work in factories and mines. Years passed. The Cats' power has taken hold, but the spirit of freedom remains. All dissenters have united to form the "Resistance". And now, the time has come! It's time to overthrow the tyranny of Cats! You can reach your goal by any means. Use the environment and your smarts! Hide in bushes, crates, and trash containers - ambush your enemies. Taking them by surprise is the best!

Word Guess (Webnetic, 9th May, $2.00) - Guess the 5-letter word in the 5 tries. If you don’t, then you don’t. You can try again.

Zombie Night Defense (Artem Kritinin, 16th May, $3.99) - The world is on the verge of chaos. Hordes of zombies wreak havoc in cities, destroying everything in their path and devouring residents. Armed with a pistol, enter into a merciless fight: the survival of the human race depends on your courage. As you complete stages, earn money and buy more powerful weapons.

