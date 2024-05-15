The survival multiplayer game Dead By Daylight has done all sorts of collaborations and its next batch has now been revealed.

The game is getting a special Castlevania Chapter, which will arrive later this year. There's more to be revealed about it on 6th August 2024.

In addition to this, Behaviour Interactive has also revealed a new Dungeons & Dragons collaboration, which will take place on 3rd June 2024.

When we learn more about the Castlevania crossover, we'll let you know.