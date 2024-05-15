Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

The survival multiplayer game Dead By Daylight has done all sorts of collaborations and its next batch has now been revealed.

The game is getting a special Castlevania Chapter, which will arrive later this year. There's more to be revealed about it on 6th August 2024.





Learn more on August 6. So comes the very night incarnate, accursed and ravenous.Learn more on August 6. pic.twitter.com/f9Xgk87d10 May 14, 2024

In addition to this, Behaviour Interactive has also revealed a new Dungeons & Dragons collaboration, which will take place on 3rd June 2024.



Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons. June 3rd.



Learn more about this epic collaboration right here: pic.twitter.com/FfrSPIJ9OI In dark places such as this, one must keep themselves entertained...Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons. June 3rd.Learn more about this epic collaboration right here: https://t.co/qnjuwo4HOu May 14, 2024

When we learn more about the Castlevania crossover, we'll let you know.