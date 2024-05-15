The survival multiplayer game Dead By Daylight has done all sorts of collaborations and its next batch has now been revealed.
The game is getting a special Castlevania Chapter, which will arrive later this year. There's more to be revealed about it on 6th August 2024.
In addition to this, Behaviour Interactive has also revealed a new Dungeons & Dragons collaboration, which will take place on 3rd June 2024.
When we learn more about the Castlevania crossover, we'll let you know.
Oh looks cool...online multiplayer...never mind. Hope people have fun with it, just not my cup of Laurence Tureaud.
