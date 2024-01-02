Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

To bring in the New Year, the free-to-play mobile and Switch MOBA Pokémon Unite has announced it will be adding Magikarp and Gyarados to the game.

They'll be arriving later this month on 25th January 2024. Just like in the main series, Magikarp will come loaded with "Splash" and once its gauge maxes out it will then evolve into the mighty Gyarados. Here's a look via social media, and you can check out a video of Magikarp in action above:

The addition of Magikarp and Gyarados on the 25th January will follow on from Metagross and Meowscarada, who were both added to the Unite roster at the end of last year.