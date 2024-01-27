The multiplayer survival game Don't Starve Together has this week received a new update on the Nintendo Switch, adding in Winter's Feast. Klei Entertainment has released the full patch notes on its official forums, here's the rundown:

Update 1.11.0 (Nintendo Switch - released January 23, 2024)

Tales From the Constant: Swine & Dine

Grab your popcorn and gather 'round for a hair-raising tale of terror from the Constant's resident campfire story aficionado.

Skill Spotlight: Wigfrid and Willow

Willow Skill Tree added.

Wigfrid Skill Tree added.

Try your hand at some ice fishing. Who knows what you'll catch.

Winter’s Feast

Lots of festive activities provide entertainment for all our Survivors. Visit the Deerclops, See Klaus's Gem Deer! There's fun, food, and treats from the Festive Table, or start your own bakery. And lots more. Winter's feast is fun, forest, and fantasy all rolled into one!

An Uncommon Holiday

Winter skins have appeared to get our survivors into the winter spirit, and for a limited time, the chances of receiving a rare gift have been substantially increased!

Festive Holiday Attire

For the duration of the Winter's Feast event, players will have access to a free set of skins. The Yuletide Overcoat, Yuletide Frock, Jingly Tophat, Gingerbread Chest, and the Plum Pudding Cap.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Will you be checking out this update? Comment below.