The second DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero arrives next week, and ahead of this, Nintendo has released some new Switch Online icons.

These include characters, backgrounds, and frames. The characters will set you back 10 Platinum Points each and the other items can be redeemed for 5 Platinum Points each. These are available from now until 14th December 2023 and will be followed by more waves in the future. Here's a look at what's on offer in Wave 1:

Earlier this week, The Pokémon Company also shared the final trailer for The Indigo Disk - showing off returning Gym Leader fights, new Blueberry quests, familiar Legendary Pokémon, and much more. You can catch up on this in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: