For many years, there have been development teams at Bandai Namco working around the clock on Nintendo exclusives. Now, the Japanese company has "announced" a new studio, focused on "commissioned development projects" including Nintendo titles.

'Studio 2 & Studio S' has already listed a bunch of Nintendo games its teams have contributed to in the past. This includes entries from the Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart series as well as newer IPs like ARMS. Here's a translated description of the developer from the same page:

"BANDAI NAMCO Studio 2nd Studio/S Studio has been an in-house studio specializing in commissioned development projects. "SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE" "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" "Mario Kart Tour" We have cooperated in the development of many world-standard titles."

The website also mentions how it's currently looking to fill a bunch of roles. One of these includes recruits for "3D action" games, which apparently incorporate a "side view" perspective. Keep in mind, that future projects could be for new or existing IP.

A lot of the jobs are "commissioned by Nintendo" although separate descriptions from Bandai Namco note how the teams will deal with "contracted development projects within the company" in general. The website for "Studio 2 & Studio S" also has an area sharing some facts and stats about the team as well as staff interviews.

If any other information about the new studio surfaces, we'll let you know.