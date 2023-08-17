Nintendo has announced the latest Splatfest event for Splatoon 3, due to take place from September 9th to September 11th, 2023.

This time, the Splatfest will ask the age-old question: Who is the best leader? The three teams will represent the three members of Deep Cut: Shiver, Frye, and Big Man.





Who would be the best leader: Shiver, Frye or Big Man? Find out in a special Splatfest to celebrate one year since #Splatoon3's launch, taking place from 09/09 to 11/09!

The latest Splatfest follows on from the 'priorities-themed' Splatfest which took place over the weekend of August 11th-13th. It was a reasonably close match, but Team Money managed to take home the prize.

Be sure to check out our full Splatfest guide for all the details on dates, times, themes, and winners.