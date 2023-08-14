On August 8th, 2023, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles celebrated its 20th anniversary, launching on the same day in 2003 in Japan.

Despite a number of sequels gracing the Wii and DS over the ensuing years, there hasn't been a brand new entry to the sub-series since 2009's Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers on the Wii, and series' producer Akitoshi Kawazu is seemingly well aware of this.

In an anniversary post on the official Final Fantasy website (thanks, Nintendo Everything), Kawazu laments his inability to bring a new title to eager fans, stating that he "just can't find the time to do it all". Nevertheless, he asks that fans "trust" that a new chapter will arrive "one day".

"It's the 20th anniversary of FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES. Personally, I feel regret for not being able to satisfy the fans who have been holding out hope for an all-new FFCC game. While there's so much I'd like to do, I just can't find the time to do it all. I know that the characters deserve to shine again, yet I've been unable to provide them with another adventure.

"They're eager to set out to discover the true meaning of the crystals' blessing, and much like those of us who were cooped up at home for the past few years, they could only gaze up at the skies above their respective towns, day after day. But new trials do await them—ones from which they will grow stronger. Please trust that one day, a brand-new chapter will be added to their adventure."

Additionally, the series' Art Director Toshiyuki Itahana provided a brand new illustration to mark the 20th anniversary, stating that he felt he was "reuniting with old friends I hadn't seen in forever".

The original Crystal Chronicles received a remastered version in 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, bringing with it some revamped visuals, improved audio, and a heap of new dungeons. We gave it a score of 6/10 in our review, stating that it's "the kind of game that will unfortunately only appeal to a relatively limited demographic".