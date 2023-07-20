Strap yourselves in, folks, because a new King Kong game looks to be making its way to the Switch at some point in the near future.

As spotted by Gematsu (thanks, VGC), Skull Island: Rise of Kong has been leaked by Amazon Spain, revealing not only the title, but also some screenshots and box art images. In short, it looks more than legit and is being published by GameMill Entertainment.

The listing currently displays a release date of December 31st, 2024, which is almost certainly a placeholder. We're anticipating an official announcment fairly soon, so hopefully we'll have more of an idea of when to expect it then.

As for what the game entails, the official description reads as follows (loosely translated via Google):

"Embark on a 3rd person action adventure to avenge the death of your parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: Gaw. Conquer waves of primal beasts and defeat your archenemy's minions to become the rightful king of Skull Island. Cross the mysterious island and discover the history and secrets it hides as you come across swamps, waterfalls, jungle and caves full of skullites that give power to the flora and fauna of the island."

Sounds neat! We're definitely intrigued, at least. We'll keep an eye out for an official announcement and update you on any further developments.

Are you up for a new King Kong game on Switch? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.

