The Pokémon Company has announced another distribution for Scarlet and Violet. This time it's for a special Gastrodon.

Distribution for this "East Sea Gastrodon" will start today on 17th June. According to Serebii.net, it's the same one used by 2022 champion Wonseok Jung. It will come equipped with Earth Power, Ice Beam, Yawn, and Protect. It will also be holding "Leftovers" and includes the Ability, Storm Drain.

Be on the lookout for an update to this post. Are you still playing Scarlet & Violet on Switch? Comment below.