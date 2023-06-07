Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Life-ruining RPG isn't exactly a popular genre, but Switch owners won't have to wait too long to find out what that means, as cult favourite indie RPG LISA: The Painful, and its DLC conclusion LISA: The Joyful, are coming to the eShop on 18th July.

LISA: Definitive Edition is a bundle that contains both the main game and the standalone DLC, which serves as a sequel to LISA: The Painful. At the time of writing this, LISA: The Painful - Definitive Edition and LISA: The Joyful - Definitive Edition are both available on the eShop separately, but not as a bundle. The Painful is listed at $19.99, while The Joyful is priced at $9.99.

Heavily inspired by EarthBound and created by a one-man development team at Dingaling Productions, LISA depicts a world after the "White Flash", a cataclysmic event that wipes out all women. As Brad, you'll be forced into decisions, some of which involve cutting limbs off. It's a game that pushes you to your mental limit and has a devout fanbase as a result of how it handles heavy themes such as mental health, trauma, and abuse.

The Definitive Edition isn't just porting two cult classics to the Switch, however. Publisher Serenity Forge has shared a list of new features and updates, including new conversations, bosses, and an easy mode. Here's the full list:

- HD graphics and pixel-perfect int scaling.

- 120 FPS mode for PC and current-gen consoles,

- Brand-new campfire conversations, allowing you to mourn the deaths of party members even more.

- New enemy and boss fights.

- New quests featuring never before seen battles and dialogue.

- Brand-new stories with multiple endings.

- Updated battle systems introducing new “Warlord Skills,” updated timed attacks and UI overhaul.

- New border art overlays for wide-screen viewing.

- A new music player to listen to your favorite tracks and 20+ new Definitive Edition-exclusive songs.

- Painless (easy) mode for players looking for an easier time.

- Controller features utilizing Nintendo Switch HD Rumble, PlayStation DualSense haptics, light bar, adaptive triggers and DualShock 4/DualSense speaker audio.

- 12 new localized languages.

- And even more secrets to explore.

LISA: The Painful and LISA: The Joyful are both sequels to LISA: THE FIRST, an exploration-style game created in RPGMaker. That game isn't included in the bundle but it is available on PC on RPGMaker.net.

LISA: Definitive Edition is coming to consoles on 18th July. We'll keep an eye out for the bundle on the Switch eShop, along with listings on the UK store.

Have you endured LISA before? Will you be trying these out on Switch? Get joyful in the comments.