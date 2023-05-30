Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It has been a little while since we last heard about WrestleQuest, the turn-based wrestling-meets-fantasy RPG from developer Mega Cat Studios that was initially slated for release this month. That release date was pushed to "Summer 2023" just a few weeks ago, but we now know that the game will in fact be coming our way on 8th August thanks to an awesome new trailer.

This latest look, titled the 'Legends Trailer', showcases the game's recruitment mechanics where you will be able to call on the help of wrestling legends (with some familiar faces) to assist you in the ring. These boosts look like they can come in the form of ability perks, enemy disadvantages or environmental changes to make sure that your hits land harder.

Just in case WrestleQuest hasn't slammed its way onto your radar yet, here's a brief summary and some new screenshots from Mega Cat Studios and publisher Skybound Games:

In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on their quest to become one of the all-time greats by powerbombing, slamming, and suplexing their way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary “Macho Man'' Randy Savage, our hero must immerse themselves in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test their athleticism but also their will and conscience. Players will evolve from an aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming, and slamming to the top of the pro wrestling food chain, while selecting the right moves, style, taunts and entrance to ensure they’re the cream of the crop. But success in the wrestling world requires allies, so forming the ultimate party will be vital, as you work together to crush the competition and tag team your way to triumph.

The game was briefly teased at Indie Live Expo 2023 earlier this month, showcasing even more of the brilliant pixel art that makes up this fantasy wrestling world.

Although we would love to have our hands on the game right now to see if it can live up to its top-rope presentation, we'd much rather see it be pushed back until August for necessary tweaks than see it rushed out.

Bring on the summer of wrestling.

Will you be picking up WrestleQuest in August? Punch your thoughts in the comments below.