It has been a little while since we last heard about WrestleQuest, the turn-based wrestling-meets-fantasy RPG from developer Mega Cat Studios that was initially slated for release this month. That release date was pushed to "Summer 2023" just a few weeks ago, but we now know that the game will in fact be coming our way on 8th August thanks to an awesome new trailer.
This latest look, titled the 'Legends Trailer', showcases the game's recruitment mechanics where you will be able to call on the help of wrestling legends (with some familiar faces) to assist you in the ring. These boosts look like they can come in the form of ability perks, enemy disadvantages or environmental changes to make sure that your hits land harder.
Just in case WrestleQuest hasn't slammed its way onto your radar yet, here's a brief summary and some new screenshots from Mega Cat Studios and publisher Skybound Games:
In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on their quest to become one of the all-time greats by powerbombing, slamming, and suplexing their way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary “Macho Man'' Randy Savage, our hero must immerse themselves in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test their athleticism but also their will and conscience. Players will evolve from an aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming, and slamming to the top of the pro wrestling food chain, while selecting the right moves, style, taunts and entrance to ensure they’re the cream of the crop. But success in the wrestling world requires allies, so forming the ultimate party will be vital, as you work together to crush the competition and tag team your way to triumph.
The game was briefly teased at Indie Live Expo 2023 earlier this month, showcasing even more of the brilliant pixel art that makes up this fantasy wrestling world.
Although we would love to have our hands on the game right now to see if it can live up to its top-rope presentation, we'd much rather see it be pushed back until August for necessary tweaks than see it rushed out.
Bring on the summer of wrestling.
Will you be picking up WrestleQuest in August? Punch your thoughts in the comments below.
Lolol this sounds entertaining. I loved watching wwf as a kid.
I'd love for this to actually be a fun RPG with some nice fan service for OG wrestling fans. Wonder if there will be a heel/baby face morality system.
@YinYangYoshi Good idea!
A turn based Rpg based off 80's and 90's era wrestling sounds like an awesome concept. I hate that wrestle quest got delayed, This is definitely a day one purchase.
I love WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact wrestling, Lucha Underground, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Fire Pro Wrestling etc
I'm not getting hyped for a developer without any pedigree to speak of. It's on them to sell us the game when it's released.
The are competing with huge summer games and right before Fall which will assuredly get some mega-hype from MS and Sony - since they are only now starting to release any decent games.
Good luck to them. We'll see if they get any attention.
If this reviews well I will pick it up. I love the weird characters that came out of this era of wrestling. I remember getting to see the Ultimate Warrior vs The Undertaker in a body bag match. So many memories.🥲
@Faucet ~~looks up 'body bag match'~~~~
It’s still real to me, damn it!
They had a demo of it at PAX last year which I played and it looked like a fun game.
Interesting concept, I’ll have to see how the reviews are. However, one thing I always find a little disappointing about Indie wrestling games is the roster. There are certainly some decent legends in the game, but unfortunately with the WWE (among other wrestling promotions) owning the rights to so many iconic performers, the roster for this game isn’t nearly as deep as you’d want it to be. We’ll see, though. Macho Man is certainly a good one to have, at least.
I hope LA Park isn't the only luchadore in there. I know they're representing the Chairman, but if there's a commentator's table, we need Juventud Guerrera too.
Can't wait to get this come August. Hopefully a physical edition is coming too.
