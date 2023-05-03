Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's been a while since we last heard from the arcade-inspired baseball series, Super Mega Baseball, but thanks to a new official reveal trailer, we now know that the fourth entry in the franchise will be swinging its way onto Switch from 2nd June.

Super Mega Baseball 4 continues much of what we have seen before, bringing over 200 baseball legends back to the field in a chunky, big-head visual style. This time around, the game has received some fresh new animations and stadiums, improved in-game audio and soundtrack, and a couple of more tweaks for good luck.

You can get a taste of the arcade-style gameplay available from the above trailer, but for a little more information about the game and a closer look at some screenshots, check out the following from the title's eShop page:

Grab your glove and your bat, it’s time to go yard with the best to ever play the game because Super Mega Baseball™ 4 is here–and it’s where the Legends play. More than 200 larger-than-life versions of fan-favorite former pros like Vladimir Guerrero, Johnny Damon, Ozzie Smith, and Jason Giambi are ready to step onto the field and join the roster of beloved Super Mega League All-Stars. The series’ signature combination of arcade-inspired style and immersive gameplay depth returns and baseball becomes bigger and better than ever. Plus, the latest title receives the series’ most Mega presentation upgrade yet, with eye-popping new visuals for everything from animations to characters to stadiums, as well as crystal-clear audio upgrades from the dugout to the bleachers. Based on community feedback, Super Mega Baseball 4 is introducing an entire lineup of new and fan-requested features that add fresh layers of depth, including an expanded trait system with Team Chemistry, Shuffle Draft, and 6 all-new stadiums. To create an even larger and more connected player base, cross-platform multiplayer has been expanded to include cross-generation matchmaking in Pennant Race and Online Leagues, so players can hit dingers with friends online across even more game systems.

Formally published and developed by Metalhead Software, the latest addition sees EA stepping into the publishing chair, with the original team back on development duties.

We had a great time with the last title, so we are excited to see whether Super Mega Baseball 4 can slug its way to success once again.