Earlier this month, Nintendo rolled out a new update for the Switch, bumping the system up to Version 16.0.3.

Now, in a slight development, it seems the company has issued a "rebootless" update for this same firmware update. As detailed by dataminer 'OatmealDome', this update does not require users to do anything on their end and there are no official patch notes released.

Here's a rundown of what exactly has exactly been updated within Version 16.0.3:

A rebootless update for 16.0.3 was released.

The bad words lists were changed. It appears Nintendo removed several words, though some were also added for Japanese. Notably, “adhd” was removed from the Japanese bad words list.





A rebootless update for version 16.0.3 has been released.

Rebootless updates do not require restarting the console, and have no official patch notes.

As the source has previously explained, these are "silently installed" updated, so again - you don't have to do anything yourself.

If you are curious to see what the main 16.0.3 firmware update included when it arrived on the Switch earlier this month, check out our previous post. Nintendo mentioned the usual "stability improvements" to enhance the experience, but there were some other fixes: