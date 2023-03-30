It seems Nintendo's closure of the 3DS eShop has been just as upsetting for game developers and publishers.

Speaking to 'Kit & Krysta' recently, SteamWorld series creator and Thunderful Group co-founder Brjann Sigurgeirsson admitted it was sad seeing 3DS owners lose access to the 2010 DSiWare exclusive SteamWorld: Tower Defense.

A Nintendo Switch version and "something" similar has been considered, but unfortunately, his teams don't really have the time right now with so many other projects in the works.

Brjann Sigurgeirsson: "Should we take the game and port it, like make a Switch version or something... [unfortunately] we just don't have time to make a Switch version of Tower Defense and for me it's upsetting a little bit cause it means that it's going to go from being a game that very few people are downloading nowadays to a game that nobody can download."

Although we probably shouldn't expect a port of SteamWorld: Tower Defense any time soon, Brjann says he would still love to see it happen one day:

"One day it would be just fun to port it to a future platform..."

While Nintendo has officially ended the ability to purchase games on the 3DS eShop, it has reopened code redemption. This will run until April, so if you have any spare codes, be sure to use them while you can.