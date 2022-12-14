Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Wed 14th Dec, 2022 02:05 GMT]: Capcom's second trailer has revealed Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms on 14th April 2023.

Pre-orders are available now for the bundle deal at the price of $59.99. This pack comes with two additional skins for the launcher screen and music tracks.

The latest trailer focuses on NetBattling Online, here's another look along with some PR:

Join MegaMan.EXE and fellow NetNavi Operators around the world to save the interconnected world of Net Society! With the collection’s online features, players can use room codes to have Private Battles with friends, join Casual Battles with others online, or strive for NetBattler nobility in Ranked Matches! NetBattlers looking to mix things up can also choose from different sets of battle rules such as wagering Chips in Real Thing battles, the best-of-three brawl Triple Battles introduced in Mega Man™ Battle Network 3, or the return of Version Battles from Mega Man™ Battle Network 4. Players on the hunt for specific Battle Chips can trade with friends and fellow NetBattlers across the globe. In addition to exchanging collected Battle Chips from the series, players can trade MegaMan.EXE styles to customize their look and swap Navi customizer programs to make MegaMan.EXE even stronger. Players can even download rare Battle Chips that were previously available primarily at promotional events in Japan! 15 downloadable Battle Chips can be accessed via the MegaMan screen in each game.



In addition to experiencing these beloved Mega Man Battle Network titles online with other NetNavi Operators, players who pre-order will enjoy the following exclusive additional content! The MegaMan.EXE PET on the launcher screen is customizable with two brand-new skins: Hub Style for Volume 1 and Dark MegaMan for Volume 2. Additionally, four new special arrangements of original music from the Mega Man Battle Network series will be available in the Music Player as part of the pre-order bonus package.

Original story [Tue 13th Dec, 2022 03:30 GMT]: Earlier this year in June, Capcom announced it would be bringing the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection to the Nintendo Switch in 2023.

We haven't heard all that much about it since September, but now Capcom has announced it will be airing a brand new trailer tomorrow on its official YouTube channel. This event is just under 24 hours away at the time of writing. Click on the video above to see the live countdown timer.



Tune in tomorrow at 4:00 PM PST / 12:00 AM GMT for an update on Mr. Famous News and a new trailer!

Send your NetNavi to the link below for a front-row seat at the Premiere:

If you're curious to learn more about the Battle Network Legacy Collection for Switch, you can catch up on our previous coverage. When the game does arrive, players can look forward to 10 games, and additional extras such as over 180 songs from across the series. There'll be online play, too.