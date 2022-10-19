Can you believe it?
We've begged, and we've begged, and we've begged, and now finally, Atlus has seen fit to release Persona 5 Royal on the Switch. And y'know what? It's good. Like, really good. We've reviewed the game, of course, giving it a perfect score of 10/10, so if you're interested in reading more of our thoughts, then be sure to check that out.
For now though, we've put together ten minutes' (okay, just under ten minutes) worth of gameplay footage for you to peruse over at your leisure. It's definitely Persona 5, right? Your eyes do not deceive you. What's notable is that, yes, the image quality is slightly softer when compared to other console versions, but we don't think it looks bad in the slightest; certainly not enough to detract from the undeniable pleasure of playing such a fantastic game on the go!
So without further ado, here's Persona 5 Royal on the Nintendo Switch in all its glory:
It's simply nice having one of the all-time great rpgs finally available on my favorite platform. I've been holding off on playing Strikers until I played through Royal.
Dear god i am SO EXCITED. I commend Atlus and Sega for their excellent port job, P5 deserved it <3
Friday is going to be filled with all kinds of jazzy tunes. bum pa puh.....da da puh.....
Persona 5 is among the very best games ever made.
Just when I thought I could go back to my backlog, guess it'll have to wait cause this game looks fantastic!
@Magician Same here, I bought Strikers when it was half price but it’s even cheaper now if anyone is thinking of picking it up.
I'm still on the fence whether to get this on Switch or Steam Deck.
The PC version can get a stable 40FPS, but I don't actually think higher FPS will matter as much for a game like this. I also don't imagine the graphical difference to be all that noticable. I have Persona 4 on Steam already, so it would be good to keep the collection on one console, but then I also have P5 Strikers only for Switch.
What a 1st world dilemma lol
@Gs69 I believe they're bringing P3 and P4 to Switch in 2023, so not much longer!
Only thing I've seen that really looks bad is that the swirling glow effect on stuff like treasures and safe room doors looks very choppy, but that's almost entirely irrelevant anyway.
@Gs69 Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are both out on Switch on January 19th.
I was fortunate enough to receive my copy earlier from the Atlus Shop.
Is it possible to play a physical copy before release date without penalty?
@Astral-Grain Can't go wrong with either. If you have an OLED, maybe the Switch would be a nice version to pick up since the colors will really pop.
@Mr_Gamecube I guess that's where I get stuck with these decisions, I have a launch model Switch so the battery really isn't that great these days and the the screen is more or less the same as Steam Deck, just smaller.
If I had an OLED, I'd likely just get the Switch version without thinking about it. I just can't justify upgrading to OLED this late in the game when it feels like the next Nintendo console should be announced pretty soon here.
It's not a very demanding game, so I think Steam Deck may have better battery life than my old Switch, and I suppose the larger screen can't hurt either. Either way, I expect to play this one a lot in handheld mode.
Really can’t wait to play this game on Xbox series S available on gamepass thanks Microsoft!
I still can’t get over the thing where Joker can volunteer to be sexually abused by multiple adult women, including his teacher and his doctor.
I loved every other part of the game but the portrayal of statutory rape leaves a really bad taste in my mouth. If Joker was a girl and the the adult “love interests” were men we would never accept this.
(And to preempt the poorly-informed pedant who I know is going to “correct” me about the age of consent in Japan, Tokyo has a higher age of consent than the national one.)
@riki_sidekicks I mean, you control Joker though. You can pursue non-romantic paths with both. I understand you think it shouldn’t be in the game at all, but I don’t think its depiction is causing real-world harm. It’s teen boy fantasy stuff.
@Magician
I completely forgot strikers was a thing, I just grabbed it on vinted thanks to you, so thankyou very much! x
Ouch, that's painful to look at
@Astral-Grain I hear this…
I’m eye-ing up refurbished OLED models on Nintendo’s store but it’s such an awkward time to upgrade knowing there should be an upgrade coming soon.
Between P5 and Nier, these two ports are insanely good. I’m loving my play through of Nier—IMPRESSIVE!
Cannot wait to start P5 finally!
SMT mainline fan here. I haven’t played this spinoff since Revelations Persona and Persona 2 (both entries). I might give this a shot on Game Pass.
