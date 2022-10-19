Can you believe it?

We've begged, and we've begged, and we've begged, and now finally, Atlus has seen fit to release Persona 5 Royal on the Switch. And y'know what? It's good. Like, really good. We've reviewed the game, of course, giving it a perfect score of 10/10, so if you're interested in reading more of our thoughts, then be sure to check that out.

For now though, we've put together ten minutes' (okay, just under ten minutes) worth of gameplay footage for you to peruse over at your leisure. It's definitely Persona 5, right? Your eyes do not deceive you. What's notable is that, yes, the image quality is slightly softer when compared to other console versions, but we don't think it looks bad in the slightest; certainly not enough to detract from the undeniable pleasure of playing such a fantastic game on the go!

So without further ado, here's Persona 5 Royal on the Nintendo Switch in all its glory:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.