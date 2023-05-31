If you have managed to save Lurelin Village from the monster invasion in Tears of the Kingdom, a lovely little Side Adventure awaits Link.

The Lurelin Village Restoration Project can be completed once you've completed the Ruffian-Infested Village, and it will give you safe access to a new town, new stores, and a lovely, relaxing place. If you're looking for other Side Adventures, check out our list of All Side Adventures.

Here's how to complete the Lurelin Village Restoration Project Side Adventure.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Lurelin Village Restoration Project Walkthrough

How to start Lurelin Village Restoration Project

You'll unlock Lurelin Village Restoration Project as soon as you've completed the Ruffian-Infested Village Side Adventure. If you haven't completed that yet, check out our guide on how to finish the Ruffian-Infested Village.

Once you've banished the monsters, Bolson declares that he wants to restore Lurelin to its former glory. And we couldn't agree more. Here are the steps you need to take to complete this quest.

Where to get logs and rice

Before you can think about getting started in rebuilding, Bolson needs you to gather some materials for him — 15 logs and 20 bundles of Hylian Rice.

Logs

Bolson specifies that the lumber for Lurelin can't be from palm trees. Fortunately, there's a thicket of trees on a cliff nearby that is exclusively pine. Bring a sharp weapon with you such as a sword, broadsword, or an axe.

Head to Atun Valley and climb up the cliff on the north side of Tuft Mountain to arrive at coordinates 2590, -3311, 0080. You'll see lots of pine trees waiting for you to cut them down.

Enemies will appear here, so you might want to clear them out first or lure them away from the trees. If you run out of trees and don't have enough lumber for some reason, then you can glide to the northeast to Sifumum Shrine to chop down some more. Then you need to transport your logs back. You can build an Ultrahand vehicle and stick all the logs on if you want. Alternatively, just drop them down the cliff while stuck together.

Rice

Luckily, rice is much easier to gather, because you can buy it at multiple shops across Hyrule.

You can pick up bundles of rice (usually between 2-3) at Lookout Landing, Hateno Village, Zora's Domain, Goron City, and Korok Forest. You might need to have completed the relevant story quests to unlock the store's stock. If you're low on rupees and can't afford the rice, find out about some easy ways to make money in TOTK.

Beedle, the travelling merchant you'll spot at stables, can also sell Hylian Rice on occasion. You can also get rice by cutting the grass in wet regions.

How to fix the buildings

Now you have all of the materials, there are five buildings that Bolson needs your help with. Thank goodness for Ultrahand.

For almost all five of these buildings, you'll need to cut a straight palm tree to get a straight palm tree log. A curved one won't do the job. Fortunately, there's a straight palm tree next to every building.

The Lucky Treasure Shop

To get this log in the hole at the top, you'll need to make your way up to nearby higher ground — either by climbing the structure of the building or by standing on some boxes. Then you just need to thread the log through the hold and pop it in the pot. You'll get five Bomb Flowers and you'll be able to play The Lucky Treasure Shop game to get some hard-to-find materials.

Inn

The Inn is the only building that's a bit different. it looks like a destroyed ship, and because of the mess, you need to clean everything out so Bolson can drain the water. Climb up to the top of the ship and pull each piece out of the water. You may need to use a wooden plank to get close enough. Once you're done, you'll be given five Voltfruit and the Inn will be open for business.

Restaurant

For the Restaurant — which is maybe the best building in the town if you haven't unlocked all of the recipes in-game — move all of the boxes out of the hollow building. Then get high up, grab your log, and pop it in. The owners will give you a bowl of Tough Seafood Rice and now you'll be able to get a new dish from the restaurant once a day for a small price.

Armes' House

Probably the most annoying of the palm trees to slide in, we recommend chopping down all the trees in the area or getting up high before attempting to get this one to fit. The camera is not nice here. You'll get a Purple Rupee (worth 50 Rupees) and some chests with a Red Rupee (20 Rupees) and weapons.

Chief's House

Before you can get this log inside the house, you need to get up high and move the crate on top of the building out of the way. Then you can easily get the palm tree in by climbing high up. The Chief will give you three Armored Porgy.

What do you get for rebuilding Lurelin Village?

You don't get a traditional "reward" per se — though the residents have already been very generous. Instead, you get lots of new perks at Lurelin Village, and a little dance.

When all five buildings are completed and you finish the Side Adventure, you'll now be able to stay at the inn for free, get one free meal a day at the restaurant, and be able to play the treasure chest minigame for free once.

Who can say no to a nice, relaxing rest at the beach? But wait, we have Hyrule to save. If you need more help on your adventure, make sure you check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.