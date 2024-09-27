Welcome to our Boss Guides for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Well, here it is, the very last boss of Echoes of Wisdom. You'll be teaming up with Link to take down the evil that's been causing the rifts across Hyrule throughout your adventure. It's a very long fight, so make sure you're prepared by taking this guide with you.

Below, we've detailed the best strategy for defeating the final boss of Echoes of Wisdom. Of course, you should expect major spoilers here.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Null, The Final Boss - Boss Strategy

Null Phase 1

Null takes up a good amount of the boss arena, even more so with their long limbs. Those limbs are the key to getting through the first phase of this marathon.

To start with, Null will slam one of its claws into the ground and attack with a shockwave that tracks Zelda. Just move out of this as it approaches. Once the shockwave stops, grab a hand with Bind and pull at it, allowing Link to attack and break the arm. Do this three times, and Null will collapse. throw your best Echoes out and deal as much damage as you can.

When Null recovers, it will disappear and arms will start popping out of the walls. These will do that same shockwave attack but can come from multiple directions. Pull at the arms with Bind to get Link to destroy them. Null will eventually reappear, allowing you to repeat the first steps all over again.

Null will again retreat into the wall, but this time, its hands will create dangerous pools of miasma on the floor. Stay out of them and continue pulling the arms until it re-emerges from the wall. The round Null will then start following you and trying to hit you with the miasma. Stay away, pull the arms, and let Link do the work.

Eventually, you'll get a cutscene, and Null will disappear. Zelda will follow, but Link will be trapped. This is the second phase.

Null Phase 2

This second phase is entirely side-on, and you'll be swimming after Null. That means you need to keep an eye on your oxygen levels. Equip the Zora's Flippers and the Zora Scale to make things a little easier.

During this phase, Null attacks you by summoning Vocavor, the boss from Jabul Ruins. These vary in size, so you just need to do your best to avoid them.

Summon your strongest Echoes that can breathe underwater, such as the Lizalfos Lv 3 and the Chompfin, and Bind to Null's tentacles. Pull them, and the Echoes will attack. You just need to avoid taking too much damage. Heal if you do.

This can take a while, but the strategy never changes. Avoid the whirlpools, touch an air bubble if you're running low on breath, summon Echoes, pull the tentacles, and then attack the body when it collapses.

Eventually, Null will create another portal and head back to the main arena. Follow them for the final phase.

Null Phase 3

Null now has six arms to deal with, but it also has a lot more attacks, including summoning previous bosses. Your tactics are the same: pull the arms, let Link attack, then when all six are done, attack the body.

During the first section, Null can summon either Seismic Taelus or Mogryph. the Taelus will spin around in the centre of the room, while Mogryph will send sandstorms towards Zelda from different corners.

After you've done enough damage, Null will again hide in the walls. During this phase, not only will it send shockwaves at you, it will also summon its own Echoes. Let Link and your Echoes deal with the enemies while you pull the boss' arms.

Eventually, when Null re-emerges, you have to pull those six arms again. This time, Null will either summon Ganon — who will charge at Zelda from three different locations in the room — or Skorchill, who will multiply, spin around the room and bounce against the walls. Do what you did before and pull the arms so Link can cut them off, and then attack the body with your Echoes.

Null will once again return to the walls and summon even stronger foes such as Lizalfos, so deal with those as you avoid the attacks and pull the arms. Null will pop back out, and along with all other bosses, can now summon Gohma to fire spiderwebs at the ground. Burn these down to stop them from slowing you down.

The bosses will sometimes overlap attacks now, too. So you need to be on the move as much as possible to avoid taking too much damage and dying. Heal if you need to and don't leave it to chance.

After you've pulled all of its arms off for a third time, attack away and you'll get a quicktime event where you should defeat Null. Congrats, you've saved Hyrule and beaten Echoes of Wisdom!

