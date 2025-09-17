Super Mario Galaxy and its sequel are returning to Switch on 2nd October 2025 in remastered form.

Featuring a light star-dusting of new storybook content, amiibo functionality — plus bespoke amiibo figures coming in April 2026 — and enhancements for Switch 2 via a free update, this is looking like the best way to play two classic games in this stellar series.

In this guide, we've rounded up the best deals on Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 for Nintendo Switch, including any pre-order bonus gifts from the biggest outlets. We'll be adding more outlets and deals as we find them.

Pre-order Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2

Here are the outlets offering pre-orders for Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 on Switch.

In the UK, all pre-orders from the My Nintendo Store come with two bonus items: a holographic sticker set and a Luma keyring.

Pre-order Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 with eShop Credit

If you're going digital, then good news, because you can grab yourself some eShop credit right here for Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2. Both games are available as separate digital purchases, so if you only want one of them, the eShop is the answer.

Obviously, make sure you apply the credit to the account you're using to purchase the game, but otherwise, you're good to go!

Pre-order Super Mario Galaxy Mario and Luma, Rosalina and Lumas amiibo

Nintendo is also launching two new plus-sized Mario Galaxy amiibo. These arrive on 2nd April 2026, six months after the game's launch, but they're available to pre-order now.

Pre-order Rosalina's Storybook

Nintendo also announced a physical version of the storybook Rosalina reads from in the first game. It's out on 25th November.

Are you as exhausted from reading Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 as we are from writing it? Let us know if you'll be picking up SMG 1+2 — or one or the other digitally — in the comments.