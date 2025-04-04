Pre-Order Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World

You can snap up Kirby on Switch 2 at a handful of retailers right now. We'll keep adding to this guide as more stores update their stock. Note, this is for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and is not how to upgrade your Switch version.

Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 have been delayed in North America, after previously being announced to go live on 9th April. This may affect games, too.

Buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World Upgrade Pack

If you already own Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the Switch, you have the option to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, for a price. This includes updated visuals and framerate, and the new story titled Star-Crossed World, adding new levels, new power-ups, and new Mouthful Modes for the pink puffball.

Links for the Upgrade Pack haven't appeared yet, so we'll update this section as soon as pre-orders and purchases go live.

Buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World with eShop Credit

If you're going digital — whether it be the Upgrade Pack or the full game — then you may as well get that eShop credit loaded up. You'll be able to use the same Nintendo Account on the Nintendo Switch 2, so make sure you pop that credit on the one you intend to buy the game on for Switch 2.

Are you excited for the Star-Crossed World story? Or just excited to reunite with Kirby? Let us know if you'll be pre-ordering the game in the comments.