After the best part of a decade with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you probably developed a pretty good idea of what kart best suits your driving style. Well, there's a new racer in town and, without the option to customise your body, wheels and glider, vehicle choice is all the more important.

If you're desperate to know how to get the edge over your opponents in Mario Kart World by picking the best vehicle of the bunch, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we run through every vehicle we've unlocked so far, give you some tips for which karts match which playstyles and answer some frequently asked questions you may have about this all-new garage.

Note. We are all busy getting to grips with Mario Kart World, so this guide is a work in progress. We will be updating the following list shortly with more information as we unlock it.

Mario Kart World: All Vehicles

Like previous games in the series, Mario Kart World gives you a handful of starter vehicles right from the jump, then gradually feeds you more whenever you hit a certain unlock condition.

Below, we have laid out every kart we have unlocked so far in alphabetical order. Alongside some sweet modelling shots from Mario himself, you'll find the vehicle name, type and whether you need to unlock it.

Baby Blooper Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): N

Big Horn Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Billdozer Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Biddybuggy Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Blastronaut III Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Bumble V Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Carpet Flyer Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Chargin' Truck Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): N Cloud 9 Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Cute Scoot Vehicle Type: Bike Unlock? (Y/N): N Dolphin Dasher Vehicle Type: Bike Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Dread Sled Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Fin Twin Vehicle Type: Bike Unlock? (Y/N): Y Funky Dorrie Vehicle Type: Bike Unlock? (Y/N): N Hot Rod Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Hyper Pipe Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Junkyard Hog Vehicle Type: Bike Unlock? (Y/N): Y Li'l Dumpy Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Lobster Roller Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Loco Moto Mach Rocket Vehicle Type: Bike Unlock? (Y/N): N Mecha Trike Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Pipe Frame Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Plushbuggy Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): N Rally Bike Vehicle Type: Bike Unlock? (Y/N): N Rally Kart Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): N Rally Romper Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Rallygator Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Reel Racer Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Roadster Royale Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Standard Bike Vehicle Type: Bike Unlock? (Y/N): N Standard Kart Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): N Stellar Sled Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Tiny Titan Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y Tune Thumper Vehicle Type: Bike Unlock? (Y/N): Y W-Twin Chopper Vehicle Type: Bike Unlock? (Y/N): Y Zoom Buggy Vehicle Type: Kart Unlock? (Y/N): Y

How do you unlock more vehicles?

Well, it's pretty easy! And very similar to previous Mario Kart games. Every 100 coins you collect — across all game modes — you'll unlock a new kart or bike.

The order in which you unlock these bonus karts is random, but each one we've received so far follows the same pattern: collect another hundred coins, unlock a new vehicle.

Mario Kart World: What's The Best Kart?

Well, that's the ultimate question, isn't it? The best kart for you will depend on your personal playstyle — as well as what character you're using, track conditions etc. But there are a few stats you can look out for to choose wisely.

In our opinion, the best karts spread their stats pretty evenly, perhaps with a slight preference to Acceleration and Handling. We've been particularly enjoying the likes of the Pipe Frame, Tune Thumper and Buggybud for this very reason.

The Baby Blooper is also an excellent all-rounder with a really solid stat distribution — it's excellent for heavy characters.

Below, we've made some suggestions for the best-in-class karts in each stat, so if you want to know the fastest kart, the one with the best acceleration, handling or heaviest weight, look no further.

Highest Speed

Junkyard Hog

Rally Romper

Chargin' Truck

Fastest Acceleration

Pipe Frame

Tune Thumper

Cute Scoot

Best Handling

Rally Bike

Mach Rocket

Tune Thumper

Heaviest

Big Horn

Billdozer

Rally Romper

Mario Kart World Vehicles - FAQs

Here are a handful of frequently asked questions you may have about Mario Kart World's vehicles.

How many vehicles are there in Mario Kart World?

We are still playing through Mario Kart World at the time of writing, unlocking karts as we go, so we can't put a definitive number on this one just yet.

What we can say is that there are at least over 35 vehicles, and 11 of those are included right from the jump.

How can I drive a Truck / UFO / Hovercraft?

Ah yes, you may have seen that there are other vehicles waiting to be commandeered in Mario Kart World. You tend to stumble across these while exploring the world in Free Roam.

You'll recognise the Trucks and Hovercraft since they have large ? Block-shaped 'portals' in the back, which you can drive into to take control. The UFOs, on the other hand, will need to grab you with their tractor beam if you want to take to the skies.

Can I customise my vehicle in Mario Kart World?

If by "customise" you meant, "can I change my wheels and glider?" the answer is no, you can't. Sorry!

Otherwise, yes, you can customise your vehicles in Mario Kart World, but not to the same extent as you could in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The extent of kart customisation this time around is limited to purely aesthetic stickers that you can whack on whichever vehicle you choose. These stickers — obtained by completing missions and hunting down collectables in Free Roam — can be added to vehicles by pressing '+' when on the Vehicle Select page.

We will be updating this guide as we see more from Mario Kart World. For more useful info, be sure to check out our full list of Mario Kart World guides.