After the best part of a decade with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you probably developed a pretty good idea of what kart best suits your driving style. Well, there's a new racer in town and, without the option to customise your body, wheels and glider, vehicle choice is all the more important.
If you're desperate to know how to get the edge over your opponents in Mario Kart World by picking the best vehicle of the bunch, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we run through every vehicle we've unlocked so far, give you some tips for which karts match which playstyles and answer some frequently asked questions you may have about this all-new garage.
Note. We are all busy getting to grips with Mario Kart World, so this guide is a work in progress. We will be updating the following list shortly with more information as we unlock it.
Mario Kart World: All Vehicles
Like previous games in the series, Mario Kart World gives you a handful of starter vehicles right from the jump, then gradually feeds you more whenever you hit a certain unlock condition.
Below, we have laid out every kart we have unlocked so far in alphabetical order. Alongside some sweet modelling shots from Mario himself, you'll find the vehicle name, type and whether you need to unlock it.
Baby Blooper
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): N
Big Horn
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Billdozer
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Biddybuggy
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Blastronaut III
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Bumble V
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Carpet Flyer
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Chargin' Truck
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): N
Cloud 9
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Cute Scoot
Vehicle Type: Bike
Unlock? (Y/N): N
Dolphin Dasher
Vehicle Type: Bike
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Dread Sled
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Fin Twin
Vehicle Type: Bike
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Funky Dorrie
Vehicle Type: Bike
Unlock? (Y/N): N
Hot Rod
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Hyper Pipe
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Junkyard Hog
Vehicle Type: Bike
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Li'l Dumpy
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Lobster Roller
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Loco Moto
Mach Rocket
Vehicle Type: Bike
Unlock? (Y/N): N
Mecha Trike
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Pipe Frame
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Plushbuggy
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): N
Rally Bike
Vehicle Type: Bike
Unlock? (Y/N): N
Rally Kart
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): N
Rally Romper
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Rallygator
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Reel Racer
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Roadster Royale
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Standard Bike
Vehicle Type: Bike
Unlock? (Y/N): N
Standard Kart
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): N
Stellar Sled
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Tiny Titan
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Tune Thumper
Vehicle Type: Bike
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
W-Twin Chopper
Vehicle Type: Bike
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
Zoom Buggy
Vehicle Type: Kart
Unlock? (Y/N): Y
How do you unlock more vehicles?
Well, it's pretty easy! And very similar to previous Mario Kart games. Every 100 coins you collect — across all game modes — you'll unlock a new kart or bike.
The order in which you unlock these bonus karts is random, but each one we've received so far follows the same pattern: collect another hundred coins, unlock a new vehicle.
Mario Kart World: What's The Best Kart?
Well, that's the ultimate question, isn't it? The best kart for you will depend on your personal playstyle — as well as what character you're using, track conditions etc. But there are a few stats you can look out for to choose wisely.
In our opinion, the best karts spread their stats pretty evenly, perhaps with a slight preference to Acceleration and Handling. We've been particularly enjoying the likes of the Pipe Frame, Tune Thumper and Buggybud for this very reason.
The Baby Blooper is also an excellent all-rounder with a really solid stat distribution — it's excellent for heavy characters.
Below, we've made some suggestions for the best-in-class karts in each stat, so if you want to know the fastest kart, the one with the best acceleration, handling or heaviest weight, look no further.
Highest Speed
- Junkyard Hog
- Rally Romper
- Chargin' Truck
Fastest Acceleration
- Pipe Frame
- Tune Thumper
- Cute Scoot
Best Handling
- Rally Bike
- Mach Rocket
- Tune Thumper
Heaviest
- Big Horn
- Billdozer
- Rally Romper
Mario Kart World Vehicles - FAQs
Here are a handful of frequently asked questions you may have about Mario Kart World's vehicles.
How many vehicles are there in Mario Kart World?
We are still playing through Mario Kart World at the time of writing, unlocking karts as we go, so we can't put a definitive number on this one just yet.
What we can say is that there are at least over 35 vehicles, and 11 of those are included right from the jump.
How can I drive a Truck / UFO / Hovercraft?
Ah yes, you may have seen that there are other vehicles waiting to be commandeered in Mario Kart World. You tend to stumble across these while exploring the world in Free Roam.
You'll recognise the Trucks and Hovercraft since they have large ? Block-shaped 'portals' in the back, which you can drive into to take control. The UFOs, on the other hand, will need to grab you with their tractor beam if you want to take to the skies.
Can I customise my vehicle in Mario Kart World?
If by "customise" you meant, "can I change my wheels and glider?" the answer is no, you can't. Sorry!
Otherwise, yes, you can customise your vehicles in Mario Kart World, but not to the same extent as you could in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
The extent of kart customisation this time around is limited to purely aesthetic stickers that you can whack on whichever vehicle you choose. These stickers — obtained by completing missions and hunting down collectables in Free Roam — can be added to vehicles by pressing '+' when on the Vehicle Select page.
We will be updating this guide as we see more from Mario Kart World. For more useful info, be sure to check out our full list of Mario Kart World guides.
