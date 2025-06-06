Mario Kart World - Vehicles
Image: Nintendo Life

After the best part of a decade with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you probably developed a pretty good idea of what kart best suits your driving style. Well, there's a new racer in town and, without the option to customise your body, wheels and glider, vehicle choice is all the more important.

If you're desperate to know how to get the edge over your opponents in Mario Kart World by picking the best vehicle of the bunch, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we run through every vehicle we've unlocked so far, give you some tips for which karts match which playstyles and answer some frequently asked questions you may have about this all-new garage.

Note. We are all busy getting to grips with Mario Kart World, so this guide is a work in progress. We will be updating the following list shortly with more information as we unlock it.

Mario Kart World: All Vehicles

Like previous games in the series, Mario Kart World gives you a handful of starter vehicles right from the jump, then gradually feeds you more whenever you hit a certain unlock condition.

Below, we have laid out every kart we have unlocked so far in alphabetical order. Alongside some sweet modelling shots from Mario himself, you'll find the vehicle name, type and whether you need to unlock it.

Baby Blooper

Mario Kart World - Baby Blooper
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): N

Big Horn

Mario Kart World - Big Horn
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Billdozer

Mario Kart World - Billdozer
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Biddybuggy

Mario Kart World - Biddybuggy
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Blastronaut III

Mario Kart World - Blastronaut III
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Bumble V

Mario Kart World - Bumble V
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Carpet Flyer

Mario Kart World - Carpet Flyer
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Chargin' Truck

Mario Kart World - Chargin' Truck
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): N

Cloud 9

Mario Kart World - Cloud 9
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Cute Scoot

Mario Kart World - Cute Scoot
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Bike

Unlock? (Y/N): N

Dolphin Dasher

Mario Kart World - Dolphin Dasher
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Bike

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Dread Sled

Mario Kart World - Dread Sled
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Fin Twin

Mario Kart World - Fin Twin
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Bike

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Funky Dorrie

Mario Kart World - Funky Dorrie
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Bike

Unlock? (Y/N): N

Hot Rod

Mario Kart World - Hot Rod
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Hyper Pipe

Mario Kart World - Hyper Pipe
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Junkyard Hog

Mario Kart World - Junkyard Hog
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Bike

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Li'l Dumpy

Mario Kart World - Li'l Dumpy
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Lobster Roller

Mario Kart World - Lobster Roller
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Loco Moto

Mario Kart World - Loco Moto
Image: Nintendo Life

Mach Rocket

Mario Kart World - Mach Rider
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Bike

Unlock? (Y/N): N

Mecha Trike

Mario Kart World - Mecha Trike
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Pipe Frame

Mario Kart World - Pipe Frame
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Plushbuggy

Mario Kart World - Plushbuggy
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): N

Rally Bike

Mario Kart World - Rally Bike
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Bike

Unlock? (Y/N): N

Rally Kart

Mario Kart World - Rally Kart
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): N

Rally Romper

Mario Kart World - Rally Romper
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Rallygator

Mario Kart World - Rallygator
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Reel Racer

Mario Kart World - Reel Racer
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Roadster Royale

Mario Kart World - Roadster Royale
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Standard Bike

Mario Kart World - Standard Bike
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Bike

Unlock? (Y/N): N

Standard Kart

Mario Kart World - Standard Kart
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): N

Stellar Sled

Mario Kart World - Stellar Sled
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Tiny Titan

Mario Kart World - Tiny Titan
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Tune Thumper

Mario Kart World - Tune Thumper
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Bike

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

W-Twin Chopper

Mario Kart World - W-Twin Chopper
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Bike

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

Zoom Buggy

Mario Kart World - Zoom Buggy
Image: Nintendo Life

Vehicle Type: Kart

Unlock? (Y/N): Y

How do you unlock more vehicles?

Well, it's pretty easy! And very similar to previous Mario Kart games. Every 100 coins you collect — across all game modes — you'll unlock a new kart or bike.

The order in which you unlock these bonus karts is random, but each one we've received so far follows the same pattern: collect another hundred coins, unlock a new vehicle.

Mario Kart World: What's The Best Kart?

Mario Kart World - Peach Crown
Image: Nintendo

Well, that's the ultimate question, isn't it? The best kart for you will depend on your personal playstyle — as well as what character you're using, track conditions etc. But there are a few stats you can look out for to choose wisely.

In our opinion, the best karts spread their stats pretty evenly, perhaps with a slight preference to Acceleration and Handling. We've been particularly enjoying the likes of the Pipe Frame, Tune Thumper and Buggybud for this very reason.

The Baby Blooper is also an excellent all-rounder with a really solid stat distribution — it's excellent for heavy characters.

Below, we've made some suggestions for the best-in-class karts in each stat, so if you want to know the fastest kart, the one with the best acceleration, handling or heaviest weight, look no further.

Highest Speed

  • Junkyard Hog
  • Rally Romper
  • Chargin' Truck

Fastest Acceleration

  • Pipe Frame
  • Tune Thumper
  • Cute Scoot

Best Handling

  • Rally Bike
  • Mach Rocket
  • Tune Thumper

Heaviest

  • Big Horn
  • Billdozer
  • Rally Romper

Mario Kart World Vehicles - FAQs

Here are a handful of frequently asked questions you may have about Mario Kart World's vehicles.

How many vehicles are there in Mario Kart World?

We are still playing through Mario Kart World at the time of writing, unlocking karts as we go, so we can't put a definitive number on this one just yet.

What we can say is that there are at least over 35 vehicles, and 11 of those are included right from the jump.

How can I drive a Truck / UFO / Hovercraft?

Mario Kart World - Truck
Image: Nintendo

Ah yes, you may have seen that there are other vehicles waiting to be commandeered in Mario Kart World. You tend to stumble across these while exploring the world in Free Roam.

You'll recognise the Trucks and Hovercraft since they have large ? Block-shaped 'portals' in the back, which you can drive into to take control. The UFOs, on the other hand, will need to grab you with their tractor beam if you want to take to the skies.

Can I customise my vehicle in Mario Kart World?

If by "customise" you meant, "can I change my wheels and glider?" the answer is no, you can't. Sorry!

Otherwise, yes, you can customise your vehicles in Mario Kart World, but not to the same extent as you could in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The extent of kart customisation this time around is limited to purely aesthetic stickers that you can whack on whichever vehicle you choose. These stickers — obtained by completing missions and hunting down collectables in Free Roam — can be added to vehicles by pressing '+' when on the Vehicle Select page.

We will be updating this guide as we see more from Mario Kart World. For more useful info, be sure to check out our full list of Mario Kart World guides.