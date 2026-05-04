The two suns have risen on yet another Star Wars Day — May the Fourth be with you, my fellow Rebels — so my thoughts have naturally drifted to what we can expect to see from Switch 2 in the coming years, as far as a galaxy far, far away is concerned.

The console has been treated to just the one Star Wars game thus far (I won't sing the praises of Outlaws again, fear not), and, at the time of writing, there aren't any more on the release schedule. But that's just the Switch 2 side of things.

There are a bunch of Star Wars titles slated for other platforms in the near future, and today, I want to weigh up their chances of making the jump to Nintendo's little hybrid.

To be clear, I'm only talking about games that are definitely real and happening as of 2026. Below, I've listed these games, accompanied by a trailer, description, a breakdown of their Switch 2 likelihood, and a score out of 10 for the chances they'll come our way at some point.

It's all predictions, of course (no Bothan spies were employed to retrieve this information), but it's always fun to dream...

Upcoming Star Wars Games - Will They Come To Switch 2?

Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.

It's difficult to make any predictions about Star Wars: Eclipse, given that we still know so little about it. Originally announced at The Game Awards 2021, all that we've really heard out of developer Quantic Dream's narrative adventure game in the years since is the studio departure of its lead writer. At last count, the game is supposedly "years off from completion", with the team pinning their hopes on the PC multiplayer free-to-play game, Spellcasters Chronicles, to fund the project.

Hmm, it's not looking great for a Switch 2 release (or any release, for that matter), then.

Switch 2 likeliness: 2/10