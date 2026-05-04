Upcoming Star Wars Games
Image: Nintendo Life

The two suns have risen on yet another Star Wars Day — May the Fourth be with you, my fellow Rebels — so my thoughts have naturally drifted to what we can expect to see from Switch 2 in the coming years, as far as a galaxy far, far away is concerned.

The console has been treated to just the one Star Wars game thus far (I won't sing the praises of Outlaws again, fear not), and, at the time of writing, there aren't any more on the release schedule. But that's just the Switch 2 side of things.

There are a bunch of Star Wars titles slated for other platforms in the near future, and today, I want to weigh up their chances of making the jump to Nintendo's little hybrid.

To be clear, I'm only talking about games that are definitely real and happening as of 2026. Below, I've listed these games, accompanied by a trailer, description, a breakdown of their Switch 2 likelihood, and a score out of 10 for the chances they'll come our way at some point.

It's all predictions, of course (no Bothan spies were employed to retrieve this information), but it's always fun to dream...

Upcoming Star Wars Games - Will They Come To Switch 2?

Star Wars: Eclipse

Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.

It's difficult to make any predictions about Star Wars: Eclipse, given that we still know so little about it. Originally announced at The Game Awards 2021, all that we've really heard out of developer Quantic Dream's narrative adventure game in the years since is the studio departure of its lead writer. At last count, the game is supposedly "years off from completion", with the team pinning their hopes on the PC multiplayer free-to-play game, Spellcasters Chronicles, to fund the project.

Hmm, it's not looking great for a Switch 2 release (or any release, for that matter), then.

Switch 2 likeliness: 2/10

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Led by Casey Hudson, Game director of the original Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, the team of veteran game developers and storytellers at Arcanaut Studios is crafting an epic interactive adventure across a galaxy on the brink of rebirth where every decision shapes your path towards light or darkness.

It's yet another one that we know very little about for now, but if that blurb and reveal trailer weren't enough of a giveaway, Fate of the Old Republic looks like it'll demand quite a lot of power (unlimited power). I'll have to see some actual gameplay to make a proper judgment call on this one, but from what we've seen so far, I can't imagine it'll make it to Switch 2 without some serious compromises.

Switch 2 likeliness: 2/10

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

The Empire's grip on the galaxy has finally broken, and with its fall comes a new obsession: speed. As the New Republic struggles to rebuild, gambling, entertainment, and glory fuel a booming underground. Out of this chaos, the Galactic League is born: an unsanctioned racing circuit where syndicates sponsor pilots, fortunes are won and lost in seconds, and only the bold survive.

We all have fond memories of playing Star Wars Episode I: Racer on N64, right? Well, this looks like the spiritual successor to that... meets Burnout.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer launches on 6th October 2026 and while it's only slated for PS5, Xbox Series and PC at the moment, it feels like it'd be right at home on Switch 2. This is the debut title from UK-based studio Fuse Games, so there's no Nintendo history there, though publisher Secret Mode has brought a bunch of adorable indies to the system in recent years.

Galactic Racer is a big project, it's true, coming with all the demands of a fast-moving racing game made in Unreal Engine 5 (which Digital Foundry has previously touched on the difficulties of using on Switch 2), but something like Fast Fusion shows that the gameplay can work on the system. I'm not ready to write this one off just yet.

Switch 2 likeliness: 6/10

'Star Wars Jedi 3'

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Image: Electronic Arts

We know that a third entry in Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi series is in the works, but we have little else to go on outside of that.

I love Cal Kestis and his 'Jedi' games, though the first two were never going to run on Switch 1. Switch 2 might be a different question, mind you, and a port of the first two entries might just be the perfect way to kickstart the marketing for number three — they only used Unreal Engine 4, let's not forget.

So, it's a potential, but there's so little evidence to hang anything on at the moment (paired with Respawn's lack of previous Switch ports) that I'm going to stay a little hesitant on this one.

Switch 2 likeliness: 5/10

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake

With Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake, our hope is to give both series newcomers and long-term fans an experience that can live alongside the very best modern releases. We’re rebuilding it from the ground up with the latest tech to match the groundbreaking standard of innovation established by the original, all while staying true to its revered story.

Remember way back in 2021 when Aspyr revealed it was working on a remake for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic? Yep, I had forgotten about it too. However, just last month, Saber Interactive chief creative officer Tim Willits confirmed that the game is "still in development", so that's something.

We still know so little about this one that it's difficult to make much of a prediction. The original KOTOR arrived on Switch eventually, though the remake was specifically billed as "a console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch" upon reveal, and I don't see that changing any time soon.

That said, there's always hope for a future Switch 2 release somewhere down the line.

Switch 2 likeliness: 4/10

Star Wars: Zero Company

Step into the shoes of Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company - an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy. Hawks and Zero Company are recruited for an operation that pits them against an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked. To succeed, Hawks will lead a team of uneasy allies who must set aside their differences to overcome nearly impossible odds.

A single-player turn-based tactics game set immediately after the Clone Wars? Yes please. On paper, Star Wars Zero Company feels like a good fit for Switch 2 — XCOM-meets-Star Wars is a tempting proposition — and publisher EA has shown a decent willingness to support the system in its first year, with FC 26, Apex Legends, Split Fiction and Madden all making the jump across.

That said, co-developers Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment were hardly prolific on Switch, and it seems to be another Unreal Engine 5 joint, which might not be the easiest for a Switch 2 port.

So, a game that certainly looks the part, but might prove more difficult in practice. Still, I think it has the strongest chances of coming to the console of all the games here.

Switch 2 likeliness: 7/10

Still a lot to look forward too, then, just maybe not on Switch 2! Which of the above titles would you most like to see come our way? You can let us know in the following poll, then take to the comments to share what excites you the most.

Which upcoming Star Wars game would you most like to see on Switch 2?