We've all watched films that could have stood to lose 30 minutes from their runtime. That whole last act of Bad Boys II? Should've been left on the cutting room floor, mate. It's the same with many a game. Alien: Isolation is fantastic, but how much better might it have been with a little tightening, to remove some flab in the middle?
Our video producer Felix-from-Nintendo-Life — yes, that's his legal name now, for sure — has explored a good handful of the games that, for him, had the absolute perfect runtime. Not too short and, crucially, not too long, the games he looks at in the video above struck the perfect Goldilocks balance.
Inspired by his musings, we on the editorial side of Team Nintendo Life have been thinking about games that we believe stuck around for just the right amount of time — plus some to which we wish someone had taken a pair of scissors. Feel free to let us know your thoughts and nominations in the comments!
Gavin Lane, editor
Apologies for starting this off in the most vanilla way possible, but Portal is right up there, isn't it? Valve gets in, lays the foundations in the most entertaining way imaginable, exploits every avenue and puzzle gimmick, lets you have a little play around, and then gets out. You're left feeling immensely satisfied, with both the smile on your face and your ol' grey matter having been stretched over a few short hours.
On the other hand, Paper Mario: The Origami King just wouldn't stop. To be fair, it wasn't the story's fault, but the game's battle system, which felt more perfunctory than ever. I've said it before — I would have loved an option to strip out the battles on that one, because the characters, the interactions, and the world itself were fantastic. It's not an enormous game, but I just wanted it to end.
Alana Hagues, deputy editor
I struggled with this initially because RPGs are my favourite genre, but so many of them waste a lot of time. But then I realised that the answer is so obvious — Chrono Trigger. That's a game that goes down so smoothly every time I replay it. It doesn't waste a second of its playtime, you don't need to grind, and it's just a delightful adventure. More recently, I think indies have been carrying this torch — A Short Hike, for example, is not only short, but it's perfect. It's a game that knows what it's trying to do and just does it, no questions asked.
My go-to game for the opposite end of this scale is Okami. Okami is beautiful, stunning, and fun, but I've never totally gelled with it outside of the aesthetics and paintbrush mechanics. It's also about 10 hours too long. The Ark of Yamato is a cool idea, but refighting basically every boss right at the end just felt like a chore. Sorry, Okami fans — I respect this game a lot, I promise.
Jim Norman, staff writer
Okay, I'll bang the Outer Wilds drum again. That's a game where it being the perfect length is kinda the whole point, right? I've said too much. If you haven't played Outer Wilds yet, you should play Outer Wilds.
In less spoiler-laden picks, I'll throw Minit in there, too. It's a bite-sized little game, I'll admit, but the ~two-hour playtime left me beaming. Any longer and that tight time loop would have started to grate on me. Probably.
Please don't hurt me for putting Sea of Stars at the opposite end of the spectrum. It was one of my games of the year last year, but I couldn't help feeling like it outstayed its welcome just a little in its later acts. I'll definitely play this one again down the line, but I do wonder whether it will be left half-finished next time.
Agree with those? Pretty safe bets, all around. Got some better candidates? Let us know your personal picks below.
A short hike, easily. Lasts as long as you want it to, but also as long as it needs to before the wonder can fade. Perfect.
Luigi's Mansion on GameCube and Pikmin 1 have some of the best lengths. They are a bit shorter compared to some other Nintendo games, but I think that it's a very good thing. Both games will probably take a while to beat the first time. However, on repeat playthroughs you can beat them pretty fast. Neither game really gets old, it always feels unique playing them.
The article mentioned Paper Mario: The Origami King, where the battles got stale. I have to agree, the battles are quite tedious compared to Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (TTYD). TTYD changes it up with partners, badges, exp/leveling up, and it doesn't have the repetitive/gimmicky rings. However, Origami King is weaker in all aspects, and is significantly less strategic than TTYD. Also TTYD's overworld is much better as every area has creative and unique design. It's so fun exploring all the different places and talking to the unique NPCs in TTYD. The side stuff is really satisfying to complete, it's very fun to collect badges to get different stats in battle. Sadly these things aren't in Origami King nearly as much.
Long live sport games!
Ocarina of Time, the variety and consistent quality in that game was pretty insane. Nine dungeons, some of which are still considered the best in the series.
Good pick with Chrono Trigger! The problem I have with many RPGs today is their length. I’ve started Persona 5…but after learning it’s well longer than 100 hours I put it down.
This would’ve been great if I was still like 15 and had little money and lots of time on my hands, but not ideal for adult me.
A Short Hike, Portal, and Trip World jump to mind as perfect length games. I usually stop playng games if I stop enjoying them but BOTW and Mario Odyssey both have way too much grind to complete certain stuff.
For me, Portal was a good length for what it was. On the other hand, Portal 2 just wouldn’t end. Way too long for what it was.
Untitled Goose Game, Gato Robato and Mechstermination Force were the perfect length for their ideas.
I know this is not gonna be received well, but Hollow Knight is way too long. Takes forever to get meaningful upgrades. I want to love it, and just don’t.
Chrono Trigger is impossibly perfect. It’s such a great, concise RPG that tells an insane amount of story in a swift 20 hours.
Conversely, while I loved Remake, Rebirth was tiring a little over halfway through, which was already as long as Remake, and it got to the point where I began to detest the filler, and by the time I finished, I cared SO little for anything that I simply beat it just so I could do anything else and sort of detested the latter half of the game, story and everything.
I loved Geist on the GameCube…for the first ten hours. When it was closing in on doubling in length, I also started to tire of what was a really good game, and that felt bad.
I just went through Animal Well and it was about as perfect an experience I could ask for. Super Mario RPG is also a swift little jaunt, and never outstays its welcome.
Mario Odyssey. Main game was only about 6 hours, but they were all fantastic. With post game and luigi’s balloon, I put significantly more time in. But the main game was great to just play and beat.
That's the exact reason Portal, and not Portal 2, is my go-to Portal game. I've replayed it so many times.
Also, Metroid: Zero Mission, which can be comfortably completed in a single afternoon.
Okami was definitely too long. Game just kept going, long past when it should have ended.
On the Paper Mario front... I'm sorry, but I found Origami King's combat to be delightfully engaging, and a breath of fresh air compared to the fairly stale combat in TTYD. Doesn't help that TTYD also has really bad side-quests and level design in general.
On Switch?
My first thought is Undertale.
Pacing is excellent, and nothing the game does overstays it's welcome, nor does it feel like "not enough."
@jedgamesguy I agree. It's just really well paced
Sayonara Wild Hearts
I think botw and totk are good example of how to do a modern sandbox open world game. You can breeze the story in pretty much as little time as you want, but put hundreds of hours into the world if you want. I have not finished several other games this year, despite putting 50+ hours into them.
A Link Between Worlds
Sonic Mania
Can play those two games about endlessly. If I were on a desert island and could pick two games it'd be those.
Link's Awakening comes to mind. Skipped the bonus (colour) dungeon, because I felt the experience was just perfect as it was.
And, of course, Inside.
Too long: Luigi's Mansion 3. Despite the levels being of consistently high quality, it simply went on for too long.
Cave Story.
Also totally agree with Okami. Totally outstays its welcome which is a shame
One of the (many) big reasons I love the Fire Emblem franchise is they're the perfect length usually approximantly 30-40 hrs with my play style. Having my favorite gameplay of any series and being the perfect game length I'm more likely to do multiple playthroughs.
Persona games are another franchise I love, but I get burn out really bad micromanaging social links and having 100+hrs of an otherwise great game. Gameplay is fantastic, but the mind starts to drift well before finishing cos of all the downtime fluff.
Tetris. Play as long as your skill allows!
PT is always first in my mind for a game of perfect length. Portal and A Short Hike are also obvious ones. A lot of NES era games are perfect length, ie SMB3, Kirby, take your pick of Megaman, etc. Donkey Kong Country 2 is perfect as well. Resident Evil tends to be famously excellent at making games that are just the right length. 5 and 6 are the only ones that drag, but otherwise RE does so much right with playtime. Mario Odyssey and Metroid Dread were so perfect on playtime as well. Alan Wake 2 too… And shout out to Life is Strange!
I tend to feel most games go on a little too long overall, but I’m sort of used to that “last third of the game grind.” Lol. It’s tradition for me to force myself to play for longer and work harder on big games such as The Witcher 3 or TotK in the last third of the game. When I see end game on the horizon, it’s time to grow dark circles around the eyes and hammer it out.
But for like actually overstaying its welcome, Persona games do that for me. They’re cool and all, but too long. Dragon’s Dogma 2 overstayed its welcome for me recently. Practically anything Ubisoft does goes on too long. The Horizon games… Oh, and just by turning on Megaman X7, it’s overstaying its welcome.
I loved a short hike, journey is nice too, Katana Zero felt too short wheres the dlc dammit
@justin233 Amazing game.... I'm still looking for an LP of that soundtrack.
Also... TOTK overstayed its welcome. All the previous Zeldas are the perfect length.... TOTK is just a slog. BOTW was too, but I'll give it points because it was something new, TOTK was too long, too repetitive, and its wow factor was gone. Who even thought reusing the same map was a good idea? After spending 200 hours on it and looking back... it was a terrible game.
Bring back shorter and fun Zelda games.
A lot of older games have good lengths. Metal Gear Solid, Symhony of the Night, Ocarania of Time, etc. The majority of modern game seem too long to me. The pacing is terrible, and they do not have enough ideas to sustain the length. Even ones I like are too long. Persona 5, the Xenoblade games, BotW and TotK, all far too long. I don’t think there should be less content, I just think they should move through the content faster. 60 hours for an RPG is meaty and comfortable, although you could certainly do less (see Chrono Trigger or Lunar), but 100+ hours is… well I’ll just say I’ve never played a game that justified that kind of length.
@Qwiff beat me to it, but INSIDE for me, too. And LIMBO for that matter. Both games are perfectly paced and utterly sublime to play. Particularly the former.
Also, I really must play A Short Hike at some point. I just love its DS inspired aesthetic.
@PikminMarioKirby this is why I’m really looking forward to TTYD, as I did quite enjoy origami king bearing in mind it’s my first paper Mario. The characters and story writing I thought were great and I must say I think it’s my favourite Mario franchise. It did feel like it was too long though. Roll on the 23rd!
