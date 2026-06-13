So, what are we all up to this weekend?

Jim Norman, Features Editor

Ever since the Direct, I have been itching to dive back into Ocarina of Time — can you guess why? I play through the opening few dungeons every year or so, but I feel like a full playthrough is in order before the new version comes our way in the coming months. We've still got a couple of weeks before Star Fox, so come on, let's bring back the obsession.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

Since the Nintendo Direct, it's been a busy, busy time here at NL HQ. Saying that, I've managed to get some gaming in this week and already pencilled some in for the weekend. I'm currently working through a secret undercover cover game (all shall be revealed!), but other than that, I've been doing my best to roll credits on Pokopia as I'm really excited for the underwater stuff! I tried out the Switch 2 demo for Kingdom Hearts III, which has only led me down a Kingdom Hearts-shaped rabbit hole, and I've now dug out my copies to play this weekend (not on Switch, sorry!). Nintendo aside, I'll also find some time to deliver packages and avoid BTs in Death Stranding Director's Cut. It's looking somewhat cosy, right?

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube847k

Gavin Lane, Editor

Having rolled the longest credits in the world on Indiana Jones this week, I'm looking to get back to Pragmata, as well as catch up on some recently-checked-off wishlist games: I've got both Akka Arrh and El Shaddai downloaded. Then again, I've found myself replaying Episode 1 Racer, and with Wimbledon approaching, I can see myself and the kids cracking out Wii Sports, too.

That is if I can resist going straight back into treasure-hunting with Indy. "No, kids, we're not playing tennis or Kirby's Epic Yarn! Punching Blackshirts in the face is a full-time job and the Vatican's crawling with 'em - settle down with daddy and let's learn about Italian Fascism." Have a good one, folks.

Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

Obviously, I’m playing Zelda: Ocarina of Time on NSO – with an N64 controller, of course. The remake announcement, though expected thanks to the leak, still floored me, and so I had to go back to the original yet again and experience it from the beginning.

I’m also getting back into Xenoblade Chronicles again now that it’s been given a bit of TLC for the Switch 2. I adore the first entry, and I still remember the Wii days when I was playing it on a 19” monitor underneath my highsleeper. Now I’m enjoying it in 4K on a 64” TV, and it’s glorious.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

XGRA: Extreme-G Racing Association is a much different beast from the previous franchise entries, but I find myself enjoying it very much. I am already on the final fourth act missions of the Sky Crawlers: Innocent Aces campaign, and I think it is due time I buy and read the novels. Distractions aside, I am going to try to reach the Gold Saucer in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. I am still smiling due to Nintendo’s latest Direct, but the news that Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 is on the way to the Switch 2 made me grin like a madman, the same grin I usually have while playing the game on PC with my Discord crew. Oh, is that Beholgar 2 I spy on the eshop? It would be barbaric not to grab it.

My game of the week is Virtua Striker 3 ver. 2002. There is this World Cup thingy going on again, and this time it is so big it is being held across three whole countries. That is the perfect excuse for me to boot up this timeless GameCube exclusive while at the same time hoping Portugal doesn’t get eliminated in the group stage.

Kate Gray, Contributor

It's so sunny. I should be outside in the garden. But this weekend I will be inside playing the new James Bond game (badly) and Slay The Spire 2 (also badly).

Those are our plans, but what about yours? Let us know what you'll be slapping in your Switch (2) in the poll below: