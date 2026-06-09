Nintendo has confirmed that Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will launch exclusively on the Switch 2 on 17th September 2026.
A Special Edition called the Dagdan Collection will launch alongside a Standard Edition, containing all sorts of extra goodies.
Breaking...
Comments 14
That Sothis theme song at the end gave me chills.
Cue the limited rarity of the Dagnan Edition and the craziness we’ll all go through to find a copy. Sighhh
September though 😧😧😧 Its too stacked.
FOR SALE: One Kidney.
I was already up to 6 games I planned to buy around then (Blood of Dawnwalker, Trails SC, Control Resonant, Rayman Legends, MGS Collection 2, and the new Star Wars racing game but I guess I need to add this onto the list...
Aaaand that day officially booked off work
I'm glad it's September, that's my vacation month so this would be awesome. I'll go fortune weave on my days off.
HYPE! Day One Collector's Edition purchase for me.
Well, looks like this and Control for me in September. Highlight of the Direct
Great showing; terrible release date! Nonetheless, it looks fantastic, and I can’t wait.
Can't wait to dive into this one, great to see it finally have an official release date.
Was hoping for August but we will take it. Solid trailer, looked like some unique mechanics for how the story will play out.
Why does it have to release on the same day as Trails?
It had to be the same day as Trails in the Sky SC... oh well, it's gonna be a fun and busy day for me!
Looks good and I will get it day one. But I was hoping for a little extra of giving us a Switch 2 update for Three Houses to increase the hype, that game looks rough after all this years.
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