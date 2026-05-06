Pokémon Pronunciation
Image: Nintendo Life / The Pokémon Company

After 30 years and well over 1000 Pokémon in the National Dex, coming up with snappy names for Pocket Monsters is tough. Add in all the languages the games are localised into, and potential issues around certain words and puns which don't translate well, and it's no wonder that people have different ways of saying certain 'mon.

PikachuSurprise
Easy! That's a picker-Choo... — Image: Alex Olney / Nintendo Life

Some are easy, but all it takes is a couple of vowels to throw things open to interpretation. Stir in regional pronunciation conventions depending on your mother tongue (and, in the case of English, its hodgepodge of inconsistent pronunciation and spelling) and there are loads of ways to pronounce some of the best-loved, well-known Pokémon.

So today, we're asking how you say the names of 22 Pokémon that are often pronounced differently. If you're after official pronunciation, Serebii has a handy, up-to-date list showing how The Pokémon Company itself says these names, and we've added our interpretation of the official versions below each entry.

So, in alphabetical order, let's see how the majority pronounces the Pocket Monsters below...

Note. It's worth mentioning that we covered a selection of divisive Pokémon names many moons ago. Rather than redirecting you to another article for those, we've incorporated the vintage polls below. If you voted before, thank you! Your votes will still be registered.

Also, using the International Phonetic Alphabet below would be ideal, but not all readers will be familiar with that. Therefore, all the phonetic spellings below are approximate, with the stressed syllable denoted by the capital letter...

Arceus

Arceus
Image: The Pokémon Company

Kicking things off, we looked at the big A's pronunciation a few years back:

Mythical, but also Normal, Arceus is a spiky, horsey-looking thing which also manages to baffle onlookers with its name.

How do you say 'Arceus'?

Official pronunciation: Ark-ee-us

Alomomola

Alomomola
Image: The Pokémon Company

And we covered this palindromic Pokémon in the past, too:

Amola... Alomalo... Alamo... This word has metathesis written all over it.

How do you say 'Alomomola'?

Official pronunciation: uh-Loh-muh-Moh-luh

Chinchou

Chinchou
Image: The Pokémon Company

A final vintage poll before we get into the new ones (that's the way the cookie crumbled going alphabetically!):

This Water / Electric-type looks simple enough but throws in a curveball with that final 'ou'. Chin-chuu? Chin-chow (rhymes with 'OW')? Chin-cho (rhymes with 'show')?

How do you say 'Chinchou'?

Official pronunciation: Chin-chow

Hydreigon

Hydreigon
Image: The Pokémon Company

We start the new batch with Gen V's Dark/Dragon-type. The 'drei' in the middle comes from the German for 'three' (with its previous two forms containing 'eins' and 'zwei'), but how do you say it in English?

How do you say 'Hydreigon'?

Official pronunciation: hai-Drai-gon

Illumise

Illumise
Image: The Pokémon Company

Jeez Louise, it's Illumise! Or should that be Jeez Loui-say, it's Illumise! Or perhaps...

How do you say 'Illumise'?

Official pronunciation: ee-loo-Mee-zay

Linoone

Linoone
Image: The Pokémon Company

This one presents questions due to that double-O and no-one (or, perhaps, noone) can agree on if it's split or not.

How do you say 'Linoone'?

Official pronunciation: lai-Noon

Kyogre

Kyogre
Image: The Pokémon Company

Something about this Gen III Legendary makes us want to swap the 'o' and 'g' around, for some reason.

How do you say 'Kyogre'?

Official pronunciation: kai-Oh-guh

Kyurem

Kyurem
Image: The Pokémon Company

Sticking with the 'k's and the Legendaries, we're not sure if this one's a key or a cure.

How do you say 'Kyurem'?

Official pronunciation: Kyoor-rem

Mienshao

Mienshao
Image: The Pokémon Company

A Gen V fighter, this is obviously mee-Enn-shao... or that's what we thought until we heard other suggestions...

How do you say 'Mienshao'?

Official pronunciation: Meen-shau

Nihilego

Nihilego
Image: The Pokémon Company

Well, the last bit's got to be 'lego', right? Or is that just our bias for Danish plastic coming through?

How do you say 'Nihilego'?

Official pronunciation: nai-uh-Lee-go

Quaquaval

Quaquaval
Image: The Pokémon Company

The watery Gen IX starter evo is appropriately slippery when it comes to its name.

How do you say 'Quaquaval'?

Official pronunciation: Kwak-wuh-vul

Rattata

Rattata
Image: The Pokémon Company

What's this? A Gen I mainstay!? Surely everyone says this the same! It's like frittata, no?...

How do you say 'Rattata'?

Official pronunciation: Ra-tat-ta

Rayquaza

Rayquaza
Image: The Pokémon Company

Another Legendary, we always liked to imagine him as Ray Quasar, otherworldly '70s lounge singer.

How do you say 'Rayquaza'?

Official pronunciation: ray-Kway-zuh

Regice

Regice
Image: The Pokémon Company

This one's made of ice (ice, baby), so the correct pronunciation would seem clear. Reg-Ice, like 'choc-ice', no? Would that it were so simple...

How do you say 'Regice'?

Official pronunciation: Redge-ice

Reuniclus

Reuniclus
Image: The Pokémon Company

Oof, buckle up for options with this Gen V Psychic-type

How do you say 'Reuniclus'?

Official pronunciation: ree-yoo-Nee-klus

Shiinotic

Shiinotic
Image: The Pokémon Company

The tricky ones seem to congregate in Gen V, don't they? Although we can only think of two real variants for this one.

How do you sat 'Shiinotic'?

Official pronunciation: shee-Nah-tik

Silvally

Silvally
Image: The Pokémon Company

This is sil-Valley. Definitely. 100%... Er, 90% 80%...?

How do you say 'Silvally'?

Official pronunciation: sil-Val-ai

Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo
Image: The Pokémon Company

This Rock-type mixes 'u', 'oo', and 'o' in the same word, highlighting just what an illogical nightmare mess pronunciation can be. Unless you're mixing 'doe' (as in deer, a female deer) and 'do' (as in 'What did you do?') in the same word, there's really only two ways Sudowoodo can go.

How do you say 'Sudowoodo'?

Official pronunciation: Soo-doe-Woo-doe

Suicune

Suicune
Image: The Pokémon Company

[Here] we've got Suicune, the Legendary Water-type. The troublesome 'C' and 'E' complicate matters with this one depending on your mother tongue.

How do you say 'Suicune'?

Official pronunciation: Swee-koon

Xatu

Xatu
Image: The Pokémon Company

Going back to Gen II, we've got a case of the Professor Xaviers...

How do you say 'Xatu'?

Official pronunciation: Zah-too

Yveltal

Yveltal
Image: The Pokémon Company

A Dark / Flying beastie, it likes to throw opponents off their guard as they try to pronounce its name. Evil-tell? Yevel-tel? Yu-vetal? Novotel? Oh, it just incinerated us with a Hyper Beam.

How do you say 'Yveltal'?

Official pronunciation: ee-Vel-tal

Zoroark

Zoroark
Image: The Pokémon Company

And having gone from A to Z (hmm, should have gone from Z to A...), we finish up with another Gen V tongue-twister. How many syllables are you going with?

How do you say 'Zoroark'?

Official pronunciation: Zor-oh-ark

And there we are. Let us know in the comments if there are any other 'mons you find to be particularly divisive when it comes to PokéPron.

And as for the word 'Pokémon' itself?! Some people say that weird, right? Well, we asked that question long, long ago, too, but let's embed the poll again here for posterity:

How do you say 'Pokémon'? (1,344 votes)

  1. "Poker-mon"13%
  2. "Poke-y-mon"35%
  3. "Pockee-mon"13%
  4. "po-Kay-mon"33%
  5. Other7%

Please login to vote in this poll.