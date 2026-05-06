After 30 years and well over 1000 Pokémon in the National Dex, coming up with snappy names for Pocket Monsters is tough. Add in all the languages the games are localised into, and potential issues around certain words and puns which don't translate well, and it's no wonder that people have different ways of saying certain 'mon.

Some are easy, but all it takes is a couple of vowels to throw things open to interpretation. Stir in regional pronunciation conventions depending on your mother tongue (and, in the case of English, its hodgepodge of inconsistent pronunciation and spelling) and there are loads of ways to pronounce some of the best-loved, well-known Pokémon.

So today, we're asking how you say the names of 22 Pokémon that are often pronounced differently. If you're after official pronunciation, Serebii has a handy, up-to-date list showing how The Pokémon Company itself says these names, and we've added our interpretation of the official versions below each entry.

So, in alphabetical order, let's see how the majority pronounces the Pocket Monsters below...

Note. It's worth mentioning that we covered a selection of divisive Pokémon names many moons ago. Rather than redirecting you to another article for those, we've incorporated the vintage polls below. If you voted before, thank you! Your votes will still be registered.

Also, using the International Phonetic Alphabet below would be ideal, but not all readers will be familiar with that. Therefore, all the phonetic spellings below are approximate, with the stressed syllable denoted by the capital letter...



Arceus

Kicking things off, we looked at the big A's pronunciation a few years back:

Mythical, but also Normal, Arceus is a spiky, horsey-looking thing which also manages to baffle onlookers with its name.

How do you say 'Arceus'? "Ark-ee-yus" "Ark-ay-us" "Ar-see-yus" "ar-Say-us" "Ars-yus" Other How do you say 'Arceus'? (9,279 votes) "Ark-ee-yus" 36 % "Ark-ay-us" 10 % "Ar-see-yus" 45 % "ar-Say-us" 4 % "Ars-yus" 3 % Other 2 %

Official pronunciation: Ark-ee-us

Alomomola

And we covered this palindromic Pokémon in the past, too:

Amola... Alomalo... Alamo... This word has metathesis written all over it.

How do you say 'Alomomola'? "A-Loe-moe-mulah" "A-la-mom-a-lah" "A-Loe-ma-Moe-la" Aloha! Other How do you say 'Alomomola'? (9,178 votes) "A-Loe-moe-mulah" 26 % "A-la-mom-a-lah" 6 % "A-Loe-ma-Moe-la" 61 % Aloha! 2 % Other 5 %

Official pronunciation: uh-Loh-muh-Moh-luh

Chinchou

A final vintage poll before we get into the new ones (that's the way the cookie crumbled going alphabetically!):

This Water / Electric-type looks simple enough but throws in a curveball with that final 'ou'. Chin-chuu? Chin-chow (rhymes with 'OW')? Chin-cho (rhymes with 'show')?

How do you say 'Chinchou'? "Chin-chuu" "Chin-chow" "Chin-cho" Other How do you say 'Chinchou'? (11,046 votes) "Chin-chuu" 26 % "Chin-chow" 59 % "Chin-cho" 14 % Other 0.4%

Official pronunciation: Chin-chow

Hydreigon

We start the new batch with Gen V's Dark/Dragon-type. The 'drei' in the middle comes from the German for 'three' (with its previous two forms containing 'eins' and 'zwei'), but how do you say it in English?

How do you say 'Hydreigon'? Hai-drai-gon Hai-dray-gon Hai-dragon Other (comment below) How do you say 'Hydreigon'? (493 votes) Hai-drai-gon 37 % Hai-dray-gon 51 % Hai-dragon 6 % Other (comment below) 6 %

Official pronunciation: hai-Drai-gon

Illumise

Jeez Louise, it's Illumise! Or should that be Jeez Loui-say, it's Illumise! Or perhaps...

How do you say 'Illumise'? "i-loo-Mee-say" "i-loo-Meez" "ilum-Eyes" Other How do you say 'Illumise'? (10,359 votes) "i-loo-Mee-say" 19 % "i-loo-Meez" 40 % "ilum-Eyes" 37 % Other 3 %

Official pronunciation: ee-loo-Mee-zay

Linoone

This one presents questions due to that double-O and no-one (or, perhaps, noone) can agree on if it's split or not.

How do you say 'Linoone'? "lin-Own" "Lin-o-won" "Lie-no-won" "Lie-nuu-nay" "Lin-uu-nay" "Lin-uun" Other How do you say 'Linoone'? (8,814 votes) "lin-Own" 6 % "Lin-o-won" 4 % "Lie-no-won" 2 % "Lie-nuu-nay" 2 % "Lin-uu-nay" 1 % "Lin-uun" 75 % Other 10 %

Official pronunciation: lai-Noon

Kyogre

Something about this Gen III Legendary makes us want to swap the 'o' and 'g' around, for some reason.

How do you say 'Kyogre'? Kai-oh-guh kai-Oh-guh Kee-oh-guh kee-Oh-guh Kai-oh-gray Kee-og-ruh Kee-og-ray Other (comment below) How do you say 'Kyogre'? (424 votes) Kai-oh-guh 28 % kai-Oh-guh 27 % Kee-oh-guh 4 % kee-Oh-guh 3 % Kai-oh-gray 5 % Kee-og-ruh 8 % Kee-og-ray 3 % Other (comment below) 22 %

Official pronunciation: kai-Oh-guh

Kyurem

Sticking with the 'k's and the Legendaries, we're not sure if this one's a key or a cure.

How do you say 'Kyurem'? Kyuh-rem Kee-oo-rem Kee-rem Other (comment below) How do you say 'Kyurem'? (384 votes) Kyuh-rem 71 % Kee-oo-rem 19 % Kee-rem 4 % Other (comment below) 6 %

Official pronunciation: Kyoor-rem

Mienshao

A Gen V fighter, this is obviously mee-Enn-shao... or that's what we thought until we heard other suggestions...

How do you say 'Mienshao'? mee-En-shao Meen-shao Mai-n-shao Other (comment below) How do you say 'Mienshao'? (375 votes) mee-En-shao 60 % Meen-shao 25 % Mai-n-shao 13 % Other (comment below) 2 %

Official pronunciation: Meen-shau

Nihilego

Well, the last bit's got to be 'lego', right? Or is that just our bias for Danish plastic coming through?

How do you say 'Nihilego'? Nee-hee-leh-goh ni-Hee-leh-goh nee-uh-Lee-goh nai-uh-Lee-goh ni-Hai-leh-goh ni-Heel-goh ni-Hai-l-goh Other (comment below) How do you say 'Nihilego'? (326 votes) Nee-hee-leh-goh 36 % ni-Hee-leh-goh 24 % nee-uh-Lee-goh 4 % nai-uh-Lee-goh 21 % ni-Hai-leh-goh 6 % ni-Heel-goh 2 % ni-Hai-l-goh 0.6% Other (comment below) 7 %

Official pronunciation: nai-uh-Lee-go

Quaquaval

The watery Gen IX starter evo is appropriately slippery when it comes to its name.

How do you say 'Quaquaval'? Kwa-kwuh-vul kwuh-Kwav-ul kwa-kwuh-Val kwa-koo-Av-ul Ka-ka-vul Other (comment below) How do you say 'Quaquaval'? (303 votes) Kwa-kwuh-vul 29 % kwuh-Kwav-ul 21 % kwa-kwuh-Val 40 % kwa-koo-Av-ul 1 % Ka-ka-vul 2 % Other (comment below) 7 %

Official pronunciation: Kwak-wuh-vul

Rattata

What's this? A Gen I mainstay!? Surely everyone says this the same! It's like frittata, no?...

How do you say 'Rattata'? Ra-tuh-tuh ruh-Ta-tuh ruh-tuh-Tah Other (comment below) How do you say 'Rattata'? (342 votes) Ra-tuh-tuh 38 % ruh-Ta-tuh 44 % ruh-tuh-Tah 6 % Other (comment below) 12 %

Official pronunciation: Ra-tat-ta

Rayquaza

Another Legendary, we always liked to imagine him as Ray Quasar, otherworldly '70s lounge singer.

How do you say 'Rayquaza'? "ray-Kway-za" "Ray-kwa-zar" "Ray-ku-a-zar" "Ray-kwazzer" Other How do you say 'Rayquaza'? (9,724 votes) "ray-Kway-za" 57 % "Ray-kwa-zar" 28 % "Ray-ku-a-zar" 2 % "Ray-kwazzer" 4 % Other 10 %

Official pronunciation: ray-Kway-zuh

Regice

This one's made of ice (ice, baby), so the correct pronunciation would seem clear. Reg-Ice, like 'choc-ice', no? Would that it were so simple...

How do you say 'Regice'? "Redj-ice" "re-Jeez" "re-Jees" Reggie Other How do you say 'Regice'? (10,338 votes) "Redj-ice" 85 % "re-Jeez" 1 % "re-Jees" 2 % Reggie 4 % Other 8 %

Official pronunciation: Redge-ice

Reuniclus

Oof, buckle up for options with this Gen V Psychic-type

How do you say 'Reuniclus'? ree-Oo-ni-klus ray-Oo-ni-klus ree-oo-Nee-klus ree-oo-Nai-klus ray-oo-Nai-klus Roon-i-klus Other (comment below) How do you say 'Reuniclus'? (247 votes) ree-Oo-ni-klus 56 % ray-Oo-ni-klus 12 % ree-oo-Nee-klus 17 % ree-oo-Nai-klus 2 % ray-oo-Nai-klus 0.4% Roon-i-klus 4 % Other (comment below) 9 %

Official pronunciation: ree-yoo-Nee-klus

Shiinotic

The tricky ones seem to congregate in Gen V, don't they? Although we can only think of two real variants for this one.

How do you sat 'Shiinotic'? shee-Noh-tic Shee-nuh-tic Other (comment below) How do you sat 'Shiinotic'? (237 votes) shee-Noh-tic 78 % Shee-nuh-tic 10 % Other (comment below) 12 %

Official pronunciation: shee-Nah-tik

Silvally

This is sil-Valley. Definitely. 100%... Er, 90% 80%...?

How do you say 'Silvally'? sil-Vah-lee sil-Vah-lai Sil-vuh-lee Sil-vuh-lai Other (comment below) How do you say 'Silvally'? (236 votes) sil-Vah-lee 73 % sil-Vah-lai 11 % Sil-vuh-lee 14 % Sil-vuh-lai 0.4% Other (comment below) 1 %

Official pronunciation: sil-Val-ai

Sudowoodo

This Rock-type mixes 'u', 'oo', and 'o' in the same word, highlighting just what an illogical nightmare mess pronunciation can be. Unless you're mixing 'doe' (as in deer, a female deer) and 'do' (as in 'What did you do?') in the same word, there's really only two ways Sudowoodo can go.

How do you say 'Sudowoodo'? "Suu-doe-Wuu-doe" "Suu-duu-Wuu-duu" Other How do you say 'Sudowoodo'? (10,782 votes) "Suu-doe-Wuu-doe" 87 % "Suu-duu-Wuu-duu" 12 % Other 2 %

Official pronunciation: Soo-doe-Woo-doe

Suicune

[Here] we've got Suicune, the Legendary Water-type. The troublesome 'C' and 'E' complicate matters with this one depending on your mother tongue.

How do you say 'Suicune'? "Swee-koon" "Suu-wee-koon" "Swee-koo-nay" "Swee-swoon" Other How do you say 'Suicune'? (10,833 votes) "Swee-koon" 69 % "Suu-wee-koon" 21 % "Swee-koo-nay" 2 % "Swee-swoon" 3 % Other 5 %

Official pronunciation: Swee-koon

Xatu

Going back to Gen II, we've got a case of the Professor Xaviers...

How do you say 'Xatu'? Za-too Zah-too zuh-Too Eks-a-too ek-Sa-too Other (comment below) How do you say 'Xatu'? (254 votes) Za-too 39 % Zah-too 54 % zuh-Too 0.8% Eks-a-too 2 % ek-Sa-too 1 % Other (comment below) 3 %

Official pronunciation: Zah-too

Yveltal

A Dark / Flying beastie, it likes to throw opponents off their guard as they try to pronounce its name. Evil-tell? Yevel-tel? Yu-vetal? Novotel? Oh, it just incinerated us with a Hyper Beam.

How do you say 'Yveltal'? "Evil-tal" "eh-Vel-tal" "Yeevil-tal" "Yevel-tal" Other How do you say 'Yveltal'? (10,437 votes) "Evil-tal" 19 % "eh-Vel-tal" 29 % "Yeevil-tal" 7 % "Yevel-tal" 34 % Other 10 %

Official pronunciation: ee-Vel-tal

Zoroark

And having gone from A to Z (hmm, should have gone from Z to A...), we finish up with another Gen V tongue-twister. How many syllables are you going with?

How do you say 'Zoroark'? Zor-roh-wak Zor-roh-wawk Zor-roh-ark zuh-Rawk zuh-Rark Other (comment below) How do you say 'Zoroark'? (226 votes) Zor-roh-wak 4 % Zor-roh-wawk 5 % Zor-roh-ark 83 % zuh-Rawk 3 % zuh-Rark 2 % Other (comment below) 3 %

Official pronunciation: Zor-oh-ark

And there we are. Let us know in the comments if there are any other 'mons you find to be particularly divisive when it comes to PokéPron.

And as for the word 'Pokémon' itself?! Some people say that weird, right? Well, we asked that question long, long ago, too, but let's embed the poll again here for posterity: