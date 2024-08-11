Welcome back to another edition Box Art Brawl!
Last time, we were back with the Mega Man franchise to look at Mega Man Zero 3, the, uh, third entry in the Zero sub-series for GBA. As expected, the beautiful Japanese design won by a landslide, scoring 73% of the vote. The US variant bagged 17%, while the ghastly European design managed 11%.
Moving on, we're sticking with the GBA this week for what is arguably one of the system's very best games: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords. Released in 2002 (with some regions receiving theirs in 2003), it contained a slightly modified port of the original A Link to the Past on SNES (which, among other things, made Link much more vocal) alongside a Capcom-developed multiplayer game called Four Swords.
It was bloody brilliant. That's all you need to know.
So anyway, we've got a classic three-way brawl again this week - yay! - so let's just get stuck into it, shall we?