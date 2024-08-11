News Zelda: A Link To The Past Artwork "Brought To Life" In Absolutely Stunning Animation A full series of this could be amazing!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

The North American version is that classic Zelda box art: the clean golden background with merely the logos for A Link to the Past and Four Swords taking up any space. Honestly, if every single Zelda game were a variant of this approach, we wouldnt have any issue with that. Sadly, marketing in the modern age means there has to be at least one character or two adorned on the front cover. Sigh...

Europe

Europe's is very similar to the North American design, but this time, rather than a solid golden background, the overall contrast has been lightened significantly, and an image of Link himself has been added to mix things up a bit. Both logos have been slightly altered to make room for the image, with the Four Swords logo reduced in size considerably. We like this one though, despite our complaints about character inclusion earlier.

We could do without all of that text at the top, though.

Japan

Dare we say it, Japan may have actually drawn the short straw with this one. Usually, the landscape orientation allows for some gorgeous artwork, but this is just a bit busy, isn't it? We like the constrast between the green and the blue, and the Master Sword in the centre tops it off nicely, but there are just so many Links. All the Links.

Which region got the best Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords box art? North America Europe Japan Which region got the best Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords box art? (615 votes) North America 23 % Europe 31 % Japan 46 %

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.