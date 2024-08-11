Zelda ALTTP - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome back to another edition Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we were back with the Mega Man franchise to look at Mega Man Zero 3, the, uh, third entry in the Zero sub-series for GBA. As expected, the beautiful Japanese design won by a landslide, scoring 73% of the vote. The US variant bagged 17%, while the ghastly European design managed 11%.

Moving on, we're sticking with the GBA this week for what is arguably one of the system's very best games: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords. Released in 2002 (with some regions receiving theirs in 2003), it contained a slightly modified port of the original A Link to the Past on SNES (which, among other things, made Link much more vocal) alongside a Capcom-developed multiplayer game called Four Swords.

It was bloody brilliant. That's all you need to know.

So anyway, we've got a classic three-way brawl again this week - yay! - so let's just get stuck into it, shall we?

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Zelda ALTTP - NA
Image: Nintendo / Mobygames

The North American version is that classic Zelda box art: the clean golden background with merely the logos for A Link to the Past and Four Swords taking up any space. Honestly, if every single Zelda game were a variant of this approach, we wouldnt have any issue with that. Sadly, marketing in the modern age means there has to be at least one character or two adorned on the front cover. Sigh...

Europe

Zelda ALTTP - EU
Image: Nintendo / Moby Games

Europe's is very similar to the North American design, but this time, rather than a solid golden background, the overall contrast has been lightened significantly, and an image of Link himself has been added to mix things up a bit. Both logos have been slightly altered to make room for the image, with the Four Swords logo reduced in size considerably. We like this one though, despite our complaints about character inclusion earlier.

We could do without all of that text at the top, though.

Japan

Zelda ALTTP - Japan
Image: Nintendo / Gamefaqs

Dare we say it, Japan may have actually drawn the short straw with this one. Usually, the landscape orientation allows for some gorgeous artwork, but this is just a bit busy, isn't it? We like the constrast between the green and the blue, and the Master Sword in the centre tops it off nicely, but there are just so many Links. All the Links.

