Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation focused on Fire Emblem: Fortunes Weave for the Switch 2. It will take place on Tuesday, 4th August 2026 at 3pm BST.

Here are the exact details for your region and timezone:

North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT

7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT UK/Ire: 3pm BST

3pm BST Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST

4pm CEST / 5pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 12am (Wed) AEST

The presentation will last "approximately 20 minutes" and will likely feature a deep dive on the new title's gameplay mechanics and features.

For now, that's all the information we have! Fortune's Weave will launch on 17th September 2026 exclusively for the Switch 2.