Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation focused on Fire Emblem: Fortunes Weave for the Switch 2. It will take place on Tuesday, 4th August 2026 at 3pm BST.
Here are the exact details for your region and timezone:
- North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT
- UK/Ire: 3pm BST
- Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST
- Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 12am (Wed) AEST
The presentation will last "approximately 20 minutes" and will likely feature a deep dive on the new title's gameplay mechanics and features.
For now, that's all the information we have! Fortune's Weave will launch on 17th September 2026 exclusively for the Switch 2.