One of the highlights of the latest Nintendo Direct was the news Xenoblade Chronicles 1,2 and 3 are all getting Switch 2 Editions.

If you're wondering about Torna - The Golden Country it's getting a free upgrade featuring enhancements. Here's the fine print from Nintendo's official eShop game page, which mentions the release on 30th July 2026 (lining up with the main game's release).

"On July 30, digital and physical versions of Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Country game receive a free upgrade enabling 4K resolution / 60fps in TV mode and 1080p resolution / 60fps in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch 2 system.

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"Players who have Torna - The Golden Country as part of the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass can access the upgrade to 4K resolution / 60fps in TV mode and 1080p resolution / 60fps in handheld mode by purchasing the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack."

The first Xenoblade Chronicles Switch 2 Edition has already arrived. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch 2 Edition will arrive digitally on 30th July 2026 and be followed by the third game's return on 3rd December 2026.