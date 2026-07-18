Following the recent reveal of a Stardew Valley crochet book, the popular farming and social sim is now getting a collab with the long-running trading card series Magic: The Gathering.

The "Superdrop of the Moonlight Jellies" is part of MTG's 'Secret Lair' series as a limited-time drop and will be arriving on 27th July 2026.

"From the farm to Pelican Town to the mines below, this Superdrop brings three drops of cozy routines, small-town errands, magical detours, and the classic farmer's tradition of convincing yourself there's time for one more floor in the mines."

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The official announcement post highlights the "Stardew Valley" card and "Lucky Purple Memento". Here's a look at both of these cards:

And along with this is a look at the bundles and other offerings: