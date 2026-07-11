Update []: First 4 Figures has officially opened pre-orders for the Sonic Frontiers - Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Sonic statues.

This includes the Sonic ($449.99), Sonic exclusive edition ($499.99), Super Sonic ($449.99), Super Sonic exclusive edition ($499.99) and a combo of both exclusive editions ($979.99). There are currently early bird discounts on all of these statues.

All of these statues are estimated to arrive in Q3 2027.

Original Story:

As part of Sonic the Hedgehog's 35th anniversary celebrations, Sega recently shadow-dropped Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition on the Switch 2.

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Now, to join in on the birthday celebrations, First 4 Figures has shared a sneak peek of its Sonic Frontiers statue. This statue will be available to pre-order on 21st July 2026, and there'll also be a Super Sonic version released.

If you sign up with your email on the F4F site, you'll get $10 off when pre-orders open. When the official reveal and more details (including the price and release date) are shared, we'll provide an update.

Sonic Frontiers
Image: SEGA, First 4 Figures

Apart from bringing Sonic Frontiers to the Switch 2, Sega also celebrated Sonic's anniversary with a new content update for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds adding 'Classic Sonic', and announced two Sonic collections for Switch.

Would you be interested in a Sonic Frontiers statue like this? Let us know in the comments.

[source first4figures.com]