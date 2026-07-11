Update [ ]: First 4 Figures has officially opened pre-orders for the Sonic Frontiers - Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Sonic statues.

This includes the Sonic ($449.99), Sonic exclusive edition ($499.99), Super Sonic ($449.99), Super Sonic exclusive edition ($499.99) and a combo of both exclusive editions ($979.99). There are currently early bird discounts on all of these statues.

All of these statues are estimated to arrive in Q3 2027.

Original Story:

As part of Sonic the Hedgehog's 35th anniversary celebrations, Sega recently shadow-dropped Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition on the Switch 2.

Now, to join in on the birthday celebrations, First 4 Figures has shared a sneak peek of its Sonic Frontiers statue. This statue will be available to pre-order on 21st July 2026, and there'll also be a Super Sonic version released.

If you sign up with your email on the F4F site, you'll get $10 off when pre-orders open. When the official reveal and more details (including the price and release date) are shared, we'll provide an update.

Apart from bringing Sonic Frontiers to the Switch 2, Sega also celebrated Sonic's anniversary with a new content update for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds adding 'Classic Sonic', and announced two Sonic collections for Switch.