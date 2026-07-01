Mario Kart World was updated to ver. 1.7.0 last night. We covered the full patch notes earlier, but we think it's worth highlighting the main feature for those who haven't caught up yet: Nintendo's added new Knockout Tour Rallies!

As showcased in the above trailer, both the Drill Rally and the Boomerang Rally are now available in Knockout Tour races, providing you with two new routes to take across the map. To be clear, these don't add any new circuits, but it's nice to have some different routes to try out after getting to grips with all the others over the past year.

Here's the track order for each of the new rallies:

Drill Rally

Wario Shipyard (Mario Kart 7)

DK Pass (Mario Kart DS)

Dandelion Depths

Mario Circuit

Dry Bones Burnout

Bowser's Castle

Boomerang Rally

You'll need to clear at least one Knockout Tour Rally to unlock these newbies, so get racing! What's more, Nintendo has confirmed that even more Knockout Tour routes are planned for future updates.

You'll find everything included in the new ver. 1.7.0 update below.