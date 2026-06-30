Nintendo recently added the Mario Kart World soundtrack to its music app, and since then, has been rolling out weekly updates featuring additional tracks from the game's 'Free Roam' mode.

This latest update today Free Roam songs based on the 'Mario Kart Wii' and 'Mario Kart DS' playlist. The DS playlist includes 12 tracks with 33 minutes of runtime, and the Wii playlist has 13 tracks with 37 minutes of runtime.

Here are the latest songs included in this update:

Free Roam with Mario Kart Wii (Mario Kart World)

Luigi Circuit Mushroom Gorge Coconut Mall DK's Snowboard Cross Wario's Gold Mine Daisy Circuit (Acoustic) Daisy Circuit (Electro) Maple Treeway Grumble Volcano Dry Dry Ruins Moonview Highway Rainbow Road Staff Credits A

Free Roam with Mario Kart DS (Mario Kart World)

Figure-8 Circuit Yoshi Falls Cheep Cheep Beach Luigi's Mansion Delfino Square Waluigi Pinball Waluigi Pinball (Funk) Shroom Ridge Tick-Tock Clock Peach Gardens Rainbow Road Staff Credits

This latest Mario Kart World soundtrack update follows multiple other 'Free Roam' songs being added to the service. If you want to listen to these tracks on Nintendo Music, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. Nintendo has also recently rolled out a browser version of Nintendo Music.