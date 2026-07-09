Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Ranked Battle seasons have been a little repetitive for the past few months, but July's offering promises to mix things up a bit with a new ruleset built for Flying types.

Season 14 kicks off on 16th July at 7am BST / 2am ET / 11pm PT (15th), and only Flying-type Pokémon are allowed to compete. Alongside the usual returning Mega Stone rewards for rising through the Ranked Battles, this season also includes a bunch of Pretty Feather rewards to really hammer home the flying theme.

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For those wondering, we've listed all eligible Pokémon for this season below:

Lumiose Pokédex

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Vivillon

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Gyarados

Swablu

Altaria

Dragonite

Charizard

Delibird

Scyther

Emolga

Hawlucha

Noibat

Noivern

Aerodactyl

Skarmory

Salamence

Yveltal

Hyperspace Pokédex

Farfetch'd

Rotom (Fan only)

Flamigo

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Squawkabilly

Zubat

Golbat

Crobat

Rayquaza

Just like previous seasons, you can only have one Legendary Pokémon (Yveltal or Rayquaza) registered to your Battle Team.

It's an interesting twist on the Ranked Battle format for Z-A, so let's hope TPC keeps things fresh in seasons to come.

You'll find everything you need to know about the current Ranked Battle Season (which is sticking around until 16th July) and all previous Ranked Battle events in our complete guide below.