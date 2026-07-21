Since the arrival of the Mario Kart World album on Nintendo Music last month, Nintendo has released multiple "Free Roam" songs from the game.

This week's update for the app adds Free Roam songs based on Mario Kart: Double Dash!! and Mario Kart Super Circuit. Here's the full tracklist:

Mario Kart World - Free Roam with Mario Kart: Super Circuit (21st June 2026)

Peach Circuit Shy Guy Beach Riverside Park Bowser Castle Cheese Land Ribbon Road Yoshi Desert Rainbow Road

Mario Kart World - Free Roam with Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (21st June 2026)

Luigi Circuit Baby Park Dry Dry Desert Mushroom Bridge Sherbet Land Bowser's Castle Rainbow Road Staff Credits

Last week, Nintendo also updated the Nintendo Music app with Free Roam songs based on New Super Mario Bros., New Super Mario Bros. Wii, New Super Mario Bros. U, Super Mario Maker and Mario Paint. Here's every song included in this particular update in case you missed it:

Title Screen (Super Mario Maker)

Ground Theme (New Super Mario Bros. U)

Ground BGM (New Super Mario Bros.)

Castle BGM (New Super Mario Bros.)

Paint Mode 1 (Mario Paint)

Flyswatter Level 1 (Mario Paint)

Underwater BGM (New Super Mario Bros. Wii)

Castle BGM (New Super Mario Bros. Wii)

Castle Boss (New Super Mario Bros. Wii)

Desert BGM (New Super Mario Bros. Wii)

Beach Theme (New Super Mario Bros. Wii)

Volcano BGM (New Super Mario Bros. Wii)

Credits Theme 1 (New Super Mario Bros. Wii)

Nintendo also recently added the Donkey Kong Bananza soundtrack to this app. It includes 229 tracks and over eight hours of music.