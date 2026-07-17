Nintendo Music has delivered a huge update this week, adding the Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 soundtrack.

This latest update for the Switch Online app comes loaded with a whopping 229 tracks, with a runtime of 8 hours and 36 minutes. Nintendo further notes how this features "tracks for all of the Bananza transformations" and suggests activating the "spoiler block" if you haven't completed the game yet.

If you want to listen to this latest soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. Some other Switch 2 albums on the service include the soundtracks for Kirby Air Riders and Mario Kart World.

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There are also multiple other Donkey Kong game soundtracks on the app, covering the NES and SNES generations.