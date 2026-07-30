Valkyrie Saga (RAWRLAB Games, 30th Jul, $6.39) - Valkyrie Saga is an indie, retro platformer styled after 1994 3D platformer classics, giving you a chance to embark on an epic odyssey! Play as Roll the Valkyrie, a divine warrior tasked by the gods with one mission: Stopping a floating island from crashing into the earth. Ascend the ancient skyborne land, explore ancient ruins, unlock their secrets - and stop the cataclysm!

Switch 1 eShop - New Releases

Arcade Archives ARMADILLO RACING (HAMSTER, 23rd Jul, $14.99) - "ARMADILLO RACING" is a racing game released by NAMCO LIMITED (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ) in 1997. Control an armadillo that rolls as it picks up speed, and head for the finish line through obstacle courses filled with unique events, or sprint courses designed for pure racing enjoyment. Finish in 1st place and you can enjoy a fun bonus game, too!

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (PM Studios, 23rd Jul, $29.99) - Featuring hand-drawn 2D animation faithful to the series’ roots, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game lets you experience the world of Avatar like never before. Choose from 12 playable characters and go head-to-head across a variety of modes, including Offline & Online Versus, Story, Arcade, Training, Spectator, and an Art Gallery.

Bee With Gun (Ratalaika Games, 31st Jul, $4.99) - In Bee with Gun, you´re not just fighting to survive, your goal is to destroy enemy bases while protecting your hive. Take control of an armed bee and fight through 40 carefully designed levels across four unique environments. Destroy enemy strongholds while defending your hive against constant waves using buildable towers. Place fire, rocket, shotgun, laser, and lightning towers strategically, and hold back enemy waves while actively fighting alongside them.

BLUE REFLECTION Quartet (KOEI TECMO AMERICA, 30th Jul, $49.99) - About BLUE REFLECTION The BLUE REFLECTION series depicts the emotions and bonds of female students across a variety of mediums, with character design and series supervision by famed illustrator Mel Kishida. BLUE REFLECTION Quartet contains all four of these emotional stories in a single collection. New features make the series more accessible than ever before, with a more detailed look at the setting that will help newcomers understand events and provide a deeper look for returning fans.

Cento (Hoshimadara Lab., 30th Jul, $9.99) - Enter commands in rhythm and activate skills. Play a clever beat according to the combination of cards in your hand and your opponent's attacks. Fight on stages with different BGMs, from the city to ruins. The playing experience changes depending on the tempo and beat of the music. Create your own deck by freely combining skills and gifts received from existing characters. Let's find the strongest combination. Aim for consecutive battles while reinforcing your skills and obtaining gifts. Unleash a powerful attack with new skills.

Eden Coil (Brainium Games, 30th Jul, $6.99) - A snake puzzle game where, on some levels, you control multiple snakes by switching between them while the others remain asleep. A top-down puzzle game where you guide a snake through carefully crafted levels, collecting apples and finding the way forward. As the game unfolds, new rules come into play. Some levels feature multiple snakes, and you can switch between them — only one moves at a time while the others remain asleep. Their positions become part of the puzzle, letting you block paths, set up moves, and solve challenges that require more than a straightforward route.

Escape game R00M15 (AlignmentSharp, 30th Jul, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

Kusan: City of Wolves (PQube, 30th Jul, $14.99) - Welcome to Kusan: City of Wolves, a brutal top-down shooter set in a neon-drenched urban jungle consumed by violence and corruption. Kusan delivers hardcore action where one mistake means death. Master gunplay, perfect your movement, survive the streets and combat arenas ruled by furious kingpins that demand speed, precision and flawless execution. Every moment of action is intensified by Korean hip-hop heavyweight Loptimist’s adrenaline-fuelled soundtrack drenched with head-bopping loops and deep 808s pushing you forward without mercy.

Kynseed (PixelCount Studios, 4th Aug, $24.99) - Embark on a lifetime of adventure in a beautiful world of creativity and intrigue. Raise a family, customise your farm, run a business, craft items, and battle monsters! Your actions and decisions matter in our adventurous story filled with purpose and promise. Lend a helping hand to villagers in need and discover the unique blend of creativity and choice that sets Kynseed apart. Come and join us - your legacy awaits!

Leafy Corner (Fireline Games, 30th Jul, $9.99) - Run the plant shop of your dreams in Leafy Corner, a cozy shop management game where you grow, sell, and care for real-life houseplants! Step into the role of a plant shop owner. Grow plants, serve your customers, and create a warm, inviting space filled with greenery and charm. Watch your plants grow over time, unfolding leaf by leaf as you care for them. Not everyone knows what they’re looking for. Sometimes customers bring unusual or tricky requests. Finding just the right plant to fit their needs adds a fun challenge. Decorate your shop with a variety of unlockable items, from shelves to plant pots.

Mate'Morphosis (eastasiasoft, 5th Aug, $4.99) - Strategize and conquer in a brainteasing twist on a tabletop gaming classic! Mate’Morphosis is a chess-inspired puzzle game built around the concept of becoming the pieces that you capture. Outsmart each board, adapt to evolving mechanics and hunt down the rival king across every stage! Instead of commanding multiple pieces, you’ll need to navigate the board with a single player piece that transforms into the type of piece you’ve just defeated.

Mechaconda (QUByte Interactive, 30th Jul, $6.79) - Take mass destruction anywhere with Mechaconda! In this frantic arcade experience, you control a bio-mechanical weapon that grows in real-time. Maneuver your long body through dangerous arenas, collecting upgrade cards to install destructive weapons on every new segment. With optimized controls for handheld mode, Mechaconda demands quick reflexes: the larger you get, the greater your firepower, but also the bigger the target for enemies. Choose your strategy from over 30 ability cards, defeat Dr. EVIL’s colossal bosses, and dominate the arena in this addictive blend of action and evolutionary survival!

Neko Odyssey (Flyhigh Works, 30th Jul, $15.99) - Neko Odyssey: A Game for Cat Lovers You Can't Miss! Here’s a slightly unusual Casual Adventure game where the main gameplay centers around taking pictures of cats. The pixel art graphics in a 3D setting create a charming atmosphere reminiscent of Japanese animation. In the game, you'll have to search for cats in various locations throughout the town and take pictures to upload to social media (in game). Each photo you upload will earn likes from netizens.

PAW Patrol: Dino World (Outright Games, 31st Jul, $39.99) - ROARR! Sounds like trouble… Did that come from Dino Island? Mayor Humdinger is causing chaos, making the dinosaurs scared and run away. Leap into colossal rescue missions with Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, and Zuma. Explore the Dino Plains and care for dinos at the Paleo Center. Drive across the shores and jungle to discover collectibles. Create roar-some new looks for your pup, vehicle, and dinosaurs. Play fun minigames in solo or in two-player mode.

Pixel Warrior (NOSTRA GAMES, 30th Jul, $4.99) - There are many missions ahead of you in which you will have to show your strongest sides - do not be afraid, keep moving forward and destroy all the enemies on your way! Go through each level and wipe out all the enemies on your way. Choose the right trajectories in advance to avoid lingering on the platforms and get rid of enemies with a single blow. Use the materials around you - it will make your job easier! Be careful, as your mission is also to save innocent hostages and help them return home safely. So aim carefully and don't make any mistakes.

Radiation Caterpillar (Brainium Games, 30th Jul, $6.99) - An alien caterpillar whose biology requires radiation for growth and survival. Luckily, your home planet is literally saturated with this dangerous yet vital resource. Your goal is to navigate challenging levels, collect radioactive elements, and grow, but be careful: the larger you get, the harder it is to maneuver!

Shard Squad (NUNTIUS GAMES, 30th Jul, $6.99) - Survive an insane army of enemies with a squad of elemental creatures! Recruit new members for your team by defeating the bosses that cross your path, and combine their traits to unlock powerful effects! Unity not only brings strength, it also creates new abilities! Over 20 Shards can join your squad! Experiment and discover which ones will become your favorites! Choose Shards of Fire, Electric, Water, Nature, and Crystal! Your squad, your rules! Build the team of your dreams to survive the crisis devastating the world of Mellunia!

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival ~eternal passion! Tie break ♡ game~ (KONAMI, 30th Jul, $49.99) - The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival ~eternal passion! Tie break ♡ game~ is a globally remastered edition of a legendary otome game that has been beloved in Japan for more than 20 years. While on vacation, a sudden storm leaves you and your friend stranded on a deserted island. Join forces with the tennis club members who shared your ship and set out together to escape the island.

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival ~♡-40 and more...~ (KONAMI, 30th Jul, $49.99) - The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival ~♡-40 and more. . . ~ is a globally remastered edition of a legendary otome game that has been beloved in Japan for more than 20 years. During a joint school festival hosted by the tennis clubs of seven academies, you are chosen to serve as a member of the festival’s management committee. Guide and support the players of your assigned school, strengthen your bonds, and strive for first place in the stall competition!

Turnip Mountain (JanduSoft, 30th Jul, $10.49) - Turnip Mountain is a physics-based climbing adventure built around a unique control system: each hand is controlled independently. Enjoy a natural and satisfying climbing experience. Master your momentum as you grip walls, swing from ropes, launch yourself across gaps and discover your own route to the summit. Every move depends on your skill, making every successful climb its own reward. (Keep an eye out for our Turnip Mountain mini review very soon...)

Verho – Curse of Faces (CobraTekku Games, 30th Jul, $24.99) - YOU STEP INTO YARIV. . . ACCURSED LAND FROM WHICH THE CURSE THAT RAVAGED THE WORLD ORIGINATED. . . . The Curse of Faces - where revealing one's face means instant death – has befallen the world. Humanity was brought close to the brink. After 264 years of "the Era of Solitude", a symbol of safety appeared – Masks. While the origins of the curse are still shrouded in mystery, many travelers still venture to the source of this curse in an attempt to reveal its secrets. Will you strive to lift the curse from the world, or will you harness its power for your own ends?

Volcano Princess (Colorful Palette, 30th Jul, $10.99) - Multi-ending daughter-raising simulation game: Volcano Princess In a volcanic kingdom where smithing, magic, and alchemy flourish, you play as a father and guide your daughter as she grows up. Each and every choice you make will influence your daughter's growth and lead the story to different endings. Featuring over 50 unique endings, the game offers a wide variety of outcomes based on your future career path and the bonds you forge with the people who matter most. With its multiplatform release, this version also includes full Japanese voice support, newly written story content, new event illustrations, and a brand-new exploration map. "Volcano Princess Prologue" is a demo version. Data played in "Volcano Princess Prologue" cannot be carried over to the full release. Thank you for your understanding.

Activities:

Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC Event – Bobbing for Baubles – Let loose during the latest monthly limited-time event in the Donkey Kong Bananza game’s DK Island & Emerald Rush paid DLC! From Aug. 4 at 1 a.m. PT to Aug. 11 at 12:59 a.m. PT, you can make a splash in Resort Layer for an opportunity to collect in-game statues of Kiddy Kong and the DK Coin.

– Let loose during the latest monthly limited-time event in the Donkey Kong Bananza game’s DK Island & Emerald Rush paid DLC! From Aug. 4 at 1 a.m. PT to Aug. 11 at 12:59 a.m. PT, you can make a splash in Resort Layer for an opportunity to collect in-game statues of Kiddy Kong and the DK Coin. Scoop Up an Exclusive Retro Reward – Showcase your love for the Super Mario World game with an exclusive desktop metal display for paid Nintendo Switch Online members! Featuring vibrant artwork and a sleek display base, this collectible is a fun way to bring a touch of retro chic to your desk, shelf or gaming space. Redeem 1,000 My Nintendo Platinum Points to get it while supplies last.

– Showcase your love for the Super Mario World game with an exclusive desktop metal display for paid Nintendo Switch Online members! Featuring vibrant artwork and a sleek display base, this collectible is a fun way to bring a touch of retro chic to your desk, shelf or gaming space. Redeem 1,000 My Nintendo Platinum Points to get it while supplies last. Ink Down Your Ideas with the Splatoon Raiders Memo Pad – Featuring fun artwork inspired by the Splatoon Raiders game, the Splatoon Raiders Memo pad is a handy place to jot down ideas, fleeting thoughts, elaborate plans, and other what-have-yous that your brain sends your way. You’ll need 550 My Nintendo Platinum Points to redeem it, so get ready to start earning!

Gut Reaction: 'Keep on Truxton-ing' Odd that Jurassic World Evolution 2 isn't included this week because it's out today - keep an eye out for a review in due course. Otherwise, plenty to be getting on with with Lies of P, Big Walk, and Truxton. Shoutouts to BOKURA (I enjoyed the sequel) and Turnip Mountain, too. I like how the latter is putting a DK: King of Swing spin on the climb-a-big-mountain-slowly genre. Gavin Lane Editor, Nintendo Life

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Arcade Archives 2 ARMADILLO RACING Arcade Archives 2 MOUSER Big Walk BLUE REFLECTION Quartet BOKURA Constance Dungeon Village 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Ira Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel Lies of P: Complete Edition Parkasaurus: Dinoluxe Edition The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival ~eternal passion! Tie break ♡ game~ Nintendo Switch 2 Edition The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival ~♡-40 and more...~ - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Truxton Extreme Valkyrie Saga Arcade Archives ARMADILLO RACING Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Bee With Gun Cento Eden Coil Escape game R00M15 Kusan: City of Wolves Kynseed Leafy Corner Mate'Morphosis Mechaconda Neko Odyssey PAW Patrol: Dino World Pixel Warrior Radiation Caterpillar Shard Squad The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival ~eternal passion! Tie break ♡ game~ The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival ~♡-40 and more...~ Turnip Mountain Verho - Curse of Faces Volcano Princess Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (31 votes) Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 19 % Arcade Archives 2 ARMADILLO RACING 0% Arcade Archives 2 MOUSER 0% Big Walk 0% BLUE REFLECTION Quartet 0% BOKURA 3 % Constance 0% Dungeon Village 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Ira 0% Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel 0% Lies of P: Complete Edition 13 % Parkasaurus: Dinoluxe Edition 3 % The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival ~eternal passion! Tie break ♡ game~ Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 3 % The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival ~♡-40 and more...~ - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Truxton Extreme 19 % Valkyrie Saga 0% Arcade Archives ARMADILLO RACING 0% Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game 0% Bee With Gun 0% BLUE REFLECTION Quartet 6 % Cento 0% Eden Coil 0% Escape game R00M15 0% Kusan: City of Wolves 0% Kynseed 0% Leafy Corner 0% Mate'Morphosis 3 % Mechaconda 0% Neko Odyssey 0% PAW Patrol: Dino World 0% Pixel Warrior 0% Radiation Caterpillar 3 % Shard Squad 0% The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival ~eternal passion! Tie break ♡ game~ 0% The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival ~♡-40 and more...~ 0% Turnip Mountain 3 % Verho - Curse of Faces 0% Volcano Princess 3 % Nothing for me this week 19 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!