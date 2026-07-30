The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!
Switch 1 & 2 eShop - Highlights
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition(Nintendo, 30th Jul, $69.99) - Lost in a sea of clouds, entire civilizations rest on the backs of Titans. As the giant beasts march toward death, the last hope is a scavenger named Rex – and Pyra, a living weapon known as a Blade. Lead them to countless strategic victories as you search for the fabled paradise Pyra calls home. This journey has been enhanced with 4K resolution in TV mode, and full HD in handheld mode, at 60 frames per second — and with smoother and sharper cutscenes. New content and features – such as a new Rare Blade named Momo and an action battle mode called Merc Assault – have also been added. If you already own the Nintendo Switch version, you can purchase the upgrade pack. (We're currently playing the NS2 upgrade - we'll have our impressions with you soon.)
Switch 2 eShop - New Releases
Arcade Archives 2 ARMADILLO RACING(HAMSTER, 23rd Jul, $16.99) - "ARMADILLO RACING" is a racing game released by NAMCO LIMITED (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ) in 1997. Control an armadillo that rolls as it picks up speed, and head for the finish line through obstacle courses filled with unique events, or sprint courses designed for pure racing enjoyment. Finish in 1st place and you can enjoy a fun bonus game, too! The “Arcade Archives” series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games. It also includes convenient features such as difficulty and screen settings, rewind, rapid-fire, and multiple save slots. In addition, players can compete for the best scores with players around the world through online rankings. “Arcade Archives 2” adds a new “TIME ATTACK MODE” to the lineup of “ORIGINAL MODE,” “HI SCORE MODE,” and “CARAVAN MODE” included in the Arcade Archives series.
Arcade Archives 2 MOUSER(HAMSTER, 23rd Jul, $9.99) - "MOUSER" is an action game released by UPL in 1983. Take control of the tomcat Nyanta and rescue his lover Mariya from her mouse captors! The tricky mice will come at you with all sorts of surprises. Nyanta will need all your luck and help to make it back with his fiancée! The “Arcade Archives” series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games. It also includes convenient features such as difficulty and screen settings, rewind, rapid-fire, and multiple save slots. In addition, players can compete for the best scores with players around the world through online rankings. “Arcade Archives 2” adds a new “TIME ATTACK MODE” to the lineup of “ORIGINAL MODE,” “HI SCORE MODE,” and “CARAVAN MODE” included in the Arcade Archives series. In “TIME ATTACK MODE,” players compete to clear the game as quickly as possible, regardless of the score achieved.
Big Walk(Panic, 4th Aug, $19.99) - Set out with your friends through a wide-open world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries. You’ll need to work together to find your way around, stay in contact using an assortment of tools and toys, and figure out new ways to communicate when you suddenly find yourself speechless.
BLUE REFLECTION Quartet(KOEI TECMO AMERICA, 30th Jul, $49.99) - The BLUE REFLECTION series depicts the emotions and bonds of female students across a variety of mediums, with character design and series supervision by famed illustrator Mel Kishida. BLUE REFLECTION Quartet contains all four of these emotional stories in a single collection. New features make the series more accessible than ever before, with a more detailed look at the setting that will help newcomers understand events and provide a deeper look for returning fans.
BOKURA(KODANSHA, 29th Jul, $3.99) - BOKURA is a two-player puzzle adventure game. Play as two boys who ran away from their homes and work together to take yourselves somewhere far, far away. Relive the friendship of your childhood through the journey of two boys. (We don't have a review of this one, but check out our review of the sequel, BOKURA: planet for an idea of what this two-player-only game entails.)